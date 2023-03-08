‘They tipped me like $200’: Restaurant worker says he lied to bachelorette party to get big tip after forgetting to put their order in

In a now-viral TikTok, a server said that he created an elaborate bluff to distract a bachelorette party after forgetting to put in five items from their order.

TikToker Dean Redmond (@deanredmonds) posted the video on March 3. In it, he said that he used his co-worker’s make-up to draw a fake dog bite in an effort to cover up that he forgot five “sandwich items” in a large bachelorette party’s order.

“I obviously can’t go up to them and be like, ‘Guys, I just forgot to put in your food,” he said in the clip.

“I realized as I walked them down to our private dining room there was a table sitting outside with dogs,” Redmond continued. “So, I go into the bathroom, and I draw on this bite. I run up to the table limping, and I’m like, ‘Guys, I am so sorry, but the dogs outside just attacked me, and I fell with your food.'”

Redmond said his bluff worked and bought him just enough time to bring down all of the food at once. When he arrived at the table, he said the party asked him to sit down and tell them what had happened.

“I’m literally coming up with a fake story on the spot about how I got mauled by one of the dogs. At the end, they tip me like $200-something dollars,” he said.

Redmond concluded by saying that, as the party left the restaurant, they made a comment to the dog owners about the alleged attack.

In the comments section of Redmond’s video, several users pointed out that forgetting to put in an order has been the catalyst for several of his recent server storytimes.

“Honestly you must not be very good at your job bc you be forgetting to put food in wayyyy to often,” one viewer commented.

“Bestie I think you need to pay more attention this your third strike in two weeks,” another wrote.

“Bestie… consider a different job,” a third added.

Other regular viewers said they wished Redmond would be their server just to hear one of his elaborate fibs.

“10/10 would go to this restaurant just so dean would lie to me. will tip big just for the experience,” one viewer wrote.

“Honestly if I was part of the bachelorette party I wouldn’t even be mad,” another commented.

The Daily Dot contacted Redmond via Instagram direct message for further information.