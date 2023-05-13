‘I take one of those chipotle Tabasco sauces every time I go now’: Chipotle customer gets revenge for guac and queso upcharge

In a viral TikTok, an athlete shares his “hack” for leveling out Chipotle’s upcharge on their popular guacamole and queso.

In the video, Ty (@biigg_ty) is carrying his to-go order, which includes at least one burrito bowl or salad (and possibly another underneath), a tortilla on the side, a portion of guac, and queso. Those wanting to add the latter two onto their meal are hit with an additional charge of $1.95 and $1.25, respectively.

Chipotle-goers have long complained about the charge, stating that both items should be included as a regular topping.

One commenter said that when it comes to the surcharge, “the guac makes sense but the queso is nuts.”

In an article by The Takeout, a reporter did a deep dive into why Chipotle charges extra for guac. They came up with a few reasons, including that: Chipotle makes their guacamole in-house, allegedly putting two to three employees on guac duty per day; avocado prices are prone to rapid fluctuations due to multiple factors, including demand, crop conditions, and tariffs; and people have grown so used to the extra charge so there isn’t much motivation to remove it.

Ty shows that he gets his payback on the company by grabbing handfuls of napkins and plastic forks to put in his to-go bag.

“Those 30 cent forks and napkins will show them,” one commenter said sarcastically.

“.15 worth of napkins and silverware,” another wrote.

QDOBA, another Mexican-style restaurant, posted a spicy response under Ty’s video.

“Couldn’t be me,” they wrote.

Unlike Chipotle, QDOBA doesn’t charge customers for their first portion of guac and queso.

Based on the caption, it seems Ty went to the restaurant to grab a meal after his workout.

The TikTok has more than 750,000 views and nearly 500 comments.

Multiple commenters shared that they even the score with the restaurant by taking one of the small Tabasco sauces on each visit.

“I take one of those chipotle Tabasco sauces every time I go now,” one person wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Ty for comment via Instagram DM and to Chipotle via email.