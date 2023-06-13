‘She couldn’t wait to get home???’: Customer catches restaurant worker clipping toenails

Everyone knows that vegan food shouldn’t contain any meat or food derived from animals. But a now-viral video has users questioning if that includes human toenails.

In a TikTok that has been viewed over 1 million times as of Tuesday morning, Blow it up Brady (@blowitupbrady) caught the moment a worker at a restaurant stopped to clip her toenails right next to the store’s food.

“Vegan restaurant at mall in Prague, Czech Republic,” he wrote in the video’s caption. “I did a double take in disbelief before getting my phone put to record! I think the toenail clippings in the vegetables disqualify it for being ‘true vegan’!”

The video shows a woman comfortably seated on a countertop in the kitchen at the back of a restaurant clipping her toenails. When she looks up and notices someone recording her, a stunned look sweeps across her face.

In the comments section, viewers were equally shocked. And horrified.

“Like she couldn’t wait to get home???” one user asked.

“Directly on the cutting board is insane,” another said.

“If she’s comfortable doing this in public, then idk what she does behind the scenes,” a third person noted.

Though many viewers made light of the situation, getting a toenail in your food is no laughing matter. There is a lot of bacteria under nails that can cause gastric-intestinal infections, which can lead to diarrhea or abdominal pain.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @blowitupbrady via TikTok comment.