‘This is simply inconsiderate and selfish’: Viewers divided after woman shares what it’s like to be a Dollar Tree reseller

A woman shared details about a day in her life as a reseller on Amazon, but viewers are divided over the fact that she sources her products from Dollar Tree.

Sha Baker (@shashaw1) works as a doula, but like many Americans she also has a side hustle as an official seller for Amazon. She often posts useful savings tips to her TikTok account, and was recently featured on the Daily Dot after she uploaded a post about how she made a sizable profit reselling Kraft Miracle Whip on Amazon.

In Sha’s latest two-minute video, the TikToker films herself as she shops for items at Dollar Tree that she would eventually resell through her Amazon storefront.

She introduces her video by saying, “Told y’all that I was gonna show y’all my life as I do Amazon selling for a week as a new beginner seller.”

“[I] found some more of those drinks that I sold out of instantly,” she says showing the camera cans of Bang Energy drink. She also explains that she had previously sold three 12-pack cases of the beverage overnight.

“I’m gonna go ahead and take them all because they sold out overnight,” she says as she grabs multiple cans and rhetorically asks, “Why wouldn’t I?”

Sha claims that by shopping for the drinks at Dollar Tree, she is able to buy them for $1.60, with tax, and then resells them for $14 on Amazon.

Later in the video, Sha shows herself mailing out the packages from her local post office.

“Once again, make that money. Don’t let it make you. That’s what I plan to do,” she says at the end of the video.

The side hustle is divisive

Sha’s video received over 360,000 views, and almost 700 comments. But viewers were divided over her side hustle. Some pointed out that by reselling Dollar Store items on Amazon, other, more needy customers would lose out on the Dollar Tree’s savings.

“This is simply inconsiderate and selfish. Often times people shop at the dollar tree because they can’t afford anything else, and you’re mass buying to turn a quick profit,” pointed out one comment.

But most users applauded Sha’s work ethic, and wanted more details on how the Amazon reseller was able to turn a profit on items from Dollar Tree.

“How much did you make ? Just curious,” one person asked. She responded that she made $60 after shipping costs.

“I want to learn,” wrote one person.

“How do u initially become a seller? Any advice,” asked another.

Sha received so many requests for advice that the TikToker said that she would host a tutorial about how to become an Amazon reseller on TikTok Live.

“I’m about to host a TikTok live amazon seller setup from start to finish if you wanna tap in, send me a pm. Everybody interested in learning send me a dm,” she wrote in the comment section.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Sha for additional comments via TikTok direct message, but has not yet received a response.

