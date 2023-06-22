‘Remember me?’: Remote worker says she was fired for sleeping during WFH job. So she reapplied with grandma’s social security number

A TikToker, who was fired from her job for sleeping during work hours, recently posted a viral clip of herself reapplying to the same WFH job using her grandmother’s social security number.

TikToker KB in Luxury (@kbinluxury) filmed herself reapplying to the remote job that she recently lost due to sleeping during work hours. The 6-second clip shows KB using her laptop on her bed.

A white text overlay reads, “POV: you get fired for sleeping while WFH but you re-applied with your grandma social security #.”

She then lip syncs, “Hi b*itch, remember me?” and gives a little wave.

This isn’t the first instance of someone admitting to napping while being on the clock. But while the clip generated many laughs, it’s not advisable to use a relative’s social security number when applying for any job.

Using someone else’s SSN is a federal crime with a penalty of up to 15 years in jail. As an offense that’s much more serious than sleeping on the job, any worker who tries this would likely be fired. Even if your boss forgives you, employers are required to submit new forms to the IRS, which could lead to other authorities being notified.

Regardless, the video garnered over 16,000 views as of this writing and users commented with laughing emojis to show their delight. A few joined in with humorous responses.

“Why are we like this!!!!???!!” asked one user.

“Welcome to training Ms Margaret,” another joked.

“Im WHEEEZINGGGGGGG,” a third said.

“So many questions and answers in this,” wrote a commenter who summed up a reaction many viewers were sure to have.

However, one person took the sleeping worker more seriously and asked about the job she was fired from. “Typically how is your workload as a PM? I’m a program coordinator and wanted to know the difference.” The creator responded to inform the user, “It depends on the company honestly! I’ve had lots and I’ve had little.”

The Daily Dot reached out to KB in Luxury via email.