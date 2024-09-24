‘One of the biggest refrigerator scams’: Home expert shares warning for homeowners with water, ice dispenser refrigerators

Growing up, many people think that the height of refrigerator luxury isa having a built-in ice machine and water dispenser. However, these amenities might not be all that nice.

According to TikToker Twin Home Experts (@twinhomeexperts), built-in water dispensers can not only be a hassle to maintain, but they also may not filter your water as well as you’d hope.

In a viral video that’s accrued over 305,000 views, he says folks would be better off getting a less fancy fridge. Instead, their money should be invested elsewhere when it comes to solutions for getting clean drinking water at home.

The TikToker’s video received some push back, however. Some folks who replied said the replacement filters for their refrigerators weren’t as expensive as he claimed. There were others who also said they managed to find bypass solutions for their in-fridge dispensers.

Are in-fridge water dispensers worth it?

Twin Home Experts begins his video by calling out fridge manufacturers for engaging in what he calls a water filter con.

“One of the biggest refrigerator scams is this right here. Talking about refrigerators with an ice and water dispenser,” the TikToker says. “As you know these refrigerators come with a built in water filter. But here’s the problem, and it’s more of a recurring revenue problem.”

“They want you to replace and buy a filter every 6 months,” he continues. “For as high as almost $60 per filter. Problem is: these filters do not have enough carbon media to really filter all the impurities.”

He adds in a text overlay that they’re only really good for masking “taste” and “odors.” So while your water may not smell, look, taste funky, that doesn’t mean it’s totally clean.

The home living expert says that there’s a smarter home drinking water solution. “Less than $400 you’re better off buying an inline filter underneath that kitchen sink. And replace every 6,000 gallons.”

According to him, the inline filter is better at “providing you and your family much better quality water. And saving you some cash.”

In-line vs fridge filter

Coway-USA published a piece delineating several reasons as to why folks should avoid using refrigerator water filters. The blog echoes a concern expressed by Twin Home Experts, stating that the in-fridge filters are indeed “weak.” Also, residual contaminants can linger in these filters even after they’re used.

The website went on to rattle off some of the other drawbacks of imbibing fridge-filtered water. “Buildup of bacteria, yeast, and mold on the spout can affect the safety of the drinking water and even affect individuals with allergy sensitivities.” However, it’s important to note that Coway sells a line of its own water filters.

Many refrigerator models also have options to install an in-line filter directly to their home appliance.

One Reddit user who questioned why their appliance was outfitted with both types of filters sparked a conversation on filter efficacy. A commenter who responded to their post discussed the results of a water test they conducted. According to them: the fridge filter’s water quality wasn’t that much different unfiltered sink water.

However, the inline, filtered water from their under the sink unit? When that bad boy was turned on, testing proved it dispensed water with far fewer particles.

Viewers divided over water

While there are folks who swear by inline filters, there were numerous commenters on Twin Home Experts’ clip who disagreed with the TikToker’s take.

“Mine works great. Never drank so much water since we got a fridge with water built in. Our filters are 2 for 30 bucks samsung fridge,” one person said.

Another wrote, “I haven’t replaced my filter since I bought my fridge 20 years ago. The water tastes way better than tap water still. So I’ll just keep doing what I’m doing.”

“They do something as I taste a difference in the fridge water,” someone else added.

Other commenters suggested fridge-owners just install a bypass filter. This device will allow them to use inline designs on their refrigerators’ water dispensers. “They make filter bypass for like 20 bucks. Never have to replace again,” one user claimed.

Another TikTok user also condoned this idea: “You can bipass that filter and install an in line filter up to your fridge.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Twin Home Experts via TikTok comment for further information.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.