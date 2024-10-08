‘If you don’t want a GM product, don’t get a Honda Prologue’: Woman gives 6 reasons to go for the Honda Prologue. But not everyone is onboard

In a two-part series, a woman offers tongue-in-cheek reasons to avoid buying the Honda Prologue. Some users, however, say they’re serious when they say they aren’t interested in the model.

TikTok user Lanphere Auto Group (@lanphereautogroup) posted the videos on Aug. 9. Since then, the Oregon-based used car dealer amassed a combined 636,000 views on the social media platform.

In the videos, a representative of the family business takes viewers through her reasoning. “Reasons NOT to buy a Honda Prologue,” reads the on-screen caption. After listening to her list, it’s clear this is a reverse psychology tactic deployed to showcase the Prologue’s many features.

Reasons to buy the Honda Prologue

In part one, the woman offers a view of the cargo space. After placing several large bags inside the Prologue, she is still somehow able to fit herself inside as well. “There’s even room to spare,” she says.

Next, the woman shares that anyone wanting a safe place to stow their items should also steer clear of the Prologue. She allows a soccer ball to roll out of the trunk, before lifting up the carpet and revealing a hidden compartment. “Do not get the Honda Prologue because the Honda Prologue comes with concealed storage,” she says.

To conclude the first video, the woman shows off the rear door of the Prologue. “If you’ve got to have a back-end aesthetic, do not get the Honda Prologue,” she says, as the camera shows off the shiny exterior.

Even more reasons to choose the Prologue

In the second video, the woman offers even more reasons “not” to buy the Prologue. “If you like driving with a sweaty back in 90-degree weather, then don’t get a Honda Prologue,” she says. “It comes with ventilated seats.”

Then, the woman is at the auto shop where oil changes are usually completed. “If you like getting your oil changed every three months, don’t get a Honda Prologue,” she says. Why? “Because when you get a Honda Prologue, you never have to get an oil change again,” she says, waving goodbye to the mechanic.

After the oil change spot, the woman drives to the gas pump. “If you love spending thousands of dollars fueling your car, don’t get a Honda Prologue,” she says. “Because you’ll never have to go to a gas station ever again.”

And, finally, the woman cautions that people who like getting out to check their parking job should also avoid the Prologue. “Because it comes with a 360 camera display,” she concludes.

Viewers react to the advice

In the comments sections of both videos, users weighed in with their opinions after hearing the dealership’s argument. Some said they’re convinced; others aren’t so sure.

“Guess I’ll put this on my test drive list,” one viewer wrote.

One viewer noted the similarity between the Prologue and the Chevy Blazer. “Might as well get a Chevy Blazer EV. Practically the same thing as the Honda,” they wrote. In response, Lanphere wrote, “Honda Prologue > Chevy Blazer.”

The 2024 Honda Prologue is an all-electric SUV with a 296-mile range. The 2024 Chevy Blazer is the model’s first electric vehicle, and it offers a 324-mile range.

Another viewer noted the Prologue includes parts made by General Motors. “If you want GM issues in a Honda, get a Honda Prologue,” they wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Lanphere Auto Group via TikTok comment. It also reached out to Honda via website contact form for comment.

