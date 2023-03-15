Raising Cane's employee dancing with caption 'my brain after a customer says 'no slaw extra toast' as their drink' (l) Raising Cane's sign outside (c) Raising Cane's employee dancing with caption 'my brain after a customer says 'no slaw extra toast' as their drink' (r)

Ken Wolter/Shutterstock https://www.tiktok.com/@ayeshhuh/video/7209459940484762923 (Licensed)

‘I deadass ignore them and repeat myself’: Raising Cane’s worker calls out customers who order ‘no slaw, extra toast’

'Dis why i always ask for that AFTER my drink.'

Jack Alban 

Jack Alban

Posted on Mar 15, 2023

A Raising Cane’s employee has gone viral on TikTok for calling out customers who jump the gun when putting in their meal orders.

In the video, TikTok user Asia (@ayeshhuh) danced to a song about Reese’s Puffs in her Raising Cane’s work uniform. She wrote in a text overlay of the clip: “my brain after a customer says ‘no slaw extra toast’ as their drink.”

@ayeshhuh

hey whats poppin?! thanks for stopping 😀

♬ Hmu if you simp for Updykke – randy bandy who likes candy

In the comments section, customers defended their habit of giving workers their order modifications before their drink selection.

“If I don’t say it then yall don’t do it. I swear,” one viewer wrote.

“Nah cause after the drink you try to tell them and their brains gooeesss,” a second commented.

“Y’all be moving to damn fast, let me finish my order and I’ll tell you my drink,” another added.

Asia responded by saying that the reason workers go so fast is that their efficiency is being measured. “Honey cause we have a time set,” she wrote.

Another employee explained that workers ask customers what they would like to drink before they finish ordering because of Raising Cane’s ordering system.

“Fr It won’t let you click nothing unless you choose the drink,” they wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Asia via TikTok comment and Raising Cane’s via email for further information.

*First Published: Mar 15, 2023, 5:14 pm CDT

