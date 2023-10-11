‘You can’t even buy a pack of gum for $1’: Woman questions the $1 margaritas at Applebee’s

A woman shared her concerns about the $1 margarita at Applebee’s, officially known as the Dollarita, calling the drink “gasoline.”

The video comes from TikTok user Aspen (@aspenthegodd), who called out people who were afraid to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but have no problems with the $1 margaritas at Applebee’s.

“B*tch, that sh*t is gasoline,” she told her 134,000 followers. Additionally, the content creator pointed out that “you can’t even buy a pack of gum for $1” or a “dollar for a dollar” with the way things are.

“And you are drinking liquor? Count me out,” she concluded the video.

Aspen reinforced her feelings about the Applebee’s margarita in the caption, simply writing, “Immediately no.”

The video has amassed 2.9 million views as of October 11, and many viewers agreed with Aspen.

“Nah you might be on to something cause I only had 2 and immediately threw up when I got home,” one viewer said.

“Exactly. Dollar tree not even a dollar no more,” a second commented.

However, others disregarded the content creator’s concerns about Applebee’s dollar margarita.

“Applebee’s has had dollar margaritas before we just didn’t have tik tok when they did it years ago,” one user stated.

“As someone who drank them….they’re fine yall,” another remarked.

“I been drinking 99s, so a dollar margarita doesn’t scare me,” a third wrote.

But Aspen’s questions about the notorious drink might be valid. An Applebee’s customer shared the results of drinking Dollaritas with a video that showed three people on the floor of an Applebee’s parking lot, clearly intoxicated. As a result, the customer and his friends claimed they would “Never [drink] the $1 margaritas at Applebee’s again.”

Why did the $1 margarita make a comeback after a three-year hiatus from Applebee’s menus? According to Business Insider, “customer demand was the main reason for the drink’s return.” “It’s the number one thing our guests ask for. It was certainly one of our biggest fan favorites and so we’re just super excited to be able to bring it back, “ Chief Marketing Officer Joel Yashinsky shared with the outlet.

The Daily Dot reached out to Aspen via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment regarding the video.