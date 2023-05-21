‘That’s why I take all my receipts’: Publix worker uses customer’s left-behind receipts for Fetch points

If you’re familiar with Fetch, then you’ve probably heard of ways users have discovered certain “hacks” to collect points on items that they haven’t purchased.

The way the app works is simple: users input their receipt information to get store credit at a variety of different retailers. The more receipts and Fetch points one accrues, the more store credit one can put into their account in exchange for goods and services.

Now, Publix worker and TikTok user Sonti (@thatgirl.sonti) is another Fetch user who says she takes leftover or found receipts from customers and uploads them under her profile. This way, she is able to secure some reward points of her own.

In a viral TikTok, Sonti records herself waving a Publix receipt in front of the camera. She appears to have made the video inside a Publix store while wearing a uniform from the popular grocery store chain.

Sonti writes in a text overlay of the video, “Me when y’all say y’all don’t want y’all receipts back,” with a laughing emoji attached at the end.

One TikToker who saw her clip questioned if all of the work uploading receipts into Fetch’s system is worth the effort.

“It take 7 years to win a $25 gift card,” they said.

Another person wrote, “takes 500 years just to get a $10 gift card.”

Someone else appeared to echo this sentiment, stating that the number of rewards points that Fetch offers for uploaded receipts is less than what was previously handed out to shoppers.

“Bro they lowered the points I’m so mad abt that,” the user claimed.

One TikToker also seems to have found this receipt collecting “hack” and even received a prompt from the application to slow their roll.

They wrote, “Last time they told me to wait cause I was scanning like 50 a day.”

According to Fetch’s website, the least amount of points a customer can receive for uploading a receipt to its platform is 25 points.

Additionally, “partner products” purchased from particular retailers will also yield a 1% points bonus, giving Fetch users an opportunity to receive extra points.

So how many points does one need before they can redeem a gift card for a retailer? FinanceBuzz states that app users will need a minimum of 3,000 points in order to redeem a gift card, which comes with varying values depending on the retailer.

As per the claim that Fetch has adjusted its points rewards amount, there are reports that this is the case: the outlet Michael Saves writes that Fetch upped the number of points customers will need to accrue before earning a $25 Amazon gift card. As of this writing, it requires 28,000 points for the $25 Amazon credit—previously, it was 25,000 points.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Fetch via email and Shonti via TikTok comment.