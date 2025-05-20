“Can’t wait to get my 0.24 cents”: Ziploc faces lawsuit over microplastics. Should you be worried?

A California resident filed a lawsuit against plastic bag brand Ziploc, claiming that the container could be leaching harmful microplastics into food items.

Microplastics are small plastic fragments that form as plastic degrades. They cause health concerns such as hormone disruption, cancer, and immune system problems, per a study in Nutrients.

Despite the growing concern regarding microplastic exposure, further research is needed to determine a definitive link between microplastics and health problems.

Do Ziploc bags contaminate food with microplastics?

The lawsuit pointed to specific claims by Ziploc that the bags are microwave- and freezer-safe. However, research suggests that heating or freezing plastics could release microplastics into the food items within the bag.

Studies found that plastics degrade faster when heated, potentially releasing microplastics faster.

According to S.C. Johnson & Son, Inc., the maker of Ziploc, its bags are free from two common microplastic culprits, BPA and phthalates.

However, the company didn’t disclose the material used in its plastic bags.

The lawsuit claimed that Ziploc bags are made with polyethylene and polypropylene, which carry a risk of microplastic exposure.

What do shoppers think of the microplastics lawsuit?

A TikTok by Grove Collective suggested shoppers switch to silicone bags, which may carry less risk of microplastic exposure, following the lawsuit.

“We know that heat and plastic don’t mix,” the TikToker said in the clip.

In the comments, viewers reacted to the lawsuit.

“I just put my food on a plate when heating, just like any other person would do,” one said, noting that they aren’t concerned about the risk of heating Ziploc bags.

“Can’t wait to get my 0.24 cents [from the lawsuit],” another wrote.

“My mom heats up food in plastic bags [skull emoji],” a third shared.

