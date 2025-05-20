Woman spotted using transparent phone. What is it?

Is this woman’s transparent phone a simple solution for a modern problem? Or is it potentially a sign of how technology is destroying society?

Featured Video

A TikToker is insanely viral after filming a woman in line at a boba shop holding a mysterious, cellphone-shaped piece of glass. In the comments, users joked that it’s a new transparent cellphone.

As it turns out, there is a much simpler (although maybe still just as odd) explanation for the phenomenon. According to the New York Post, this is called a methaphone, which is a $25 slab of acrylic that is designed as a “stand-in” for a cellphone.

The company behind the methaphone, Mindless Toys, describes it as an alternative to cellphone use similar to a nicotine patch. “Now you can step down your dependency on your mobile device with this,” the site reads.

You can basically do everything with the methaphone that you’d do with a regular cellphone: Put it in your pocket, stare blankly at it in line at the tea shop, and misplace it. The only thing it lacks is a motherboard.

This is an art project by New York City engineer and artist Greg Hochmuth, also known as grex, whose projects often contemplate the impact of the internet on human existence.

Completely clear phone spotted in San Francisco on May 14

