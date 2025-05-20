“Soda with a threatening aura”: Sprite launches new summer flavor based on TikTok tea trend

When it comes to beverages, TikTok is the perfect place to discover something new. We’ve all seen just how viral TikTok drinks can be, from Starbucks’ “secret menus” to our lockdown obsession with whipped coffee.

The latest drink of the moment is the recently-released Sprite + Tea, which, according to The Street, came from a viral TikTok trend of people dipping their teabags into Sprite.

“We’re always listening to our consumers, but this particular phenomenon motivated us to explore how we could offer our own refreshing take on tea,” Kate Schaufelberger, Brand Director, Sprite North America, said in a statement. “Sprite fans love variety, not just in flavor but in the ways we bring refreshment to life through unique multisensorial experiences that stay true to the essence of the brand.”

According to AP Chaney, Senior Creative Director of Sparkling Flavors North America, Sprite + Tea was initially an intern project.

“When it blew up on TikTok with millions of views, it was a gut check that we were on the right track,” Chaney added. “Because you never go wrong when you listen to consumers and tap into what they’re doing by becoming part of their everyday.”

What do people think of Sprite + Tea?

In a Reddit post about the drink, users shared why they were divided by the beverage.

“Torn on this one – flavor is not bad, but I can’t get over carbonated iced tea, and I was not ready for how that hit,” one wrote.

“It has a very off-putting artificial tea flavor,” another added. “Somehow doesn’t taste very sweet even with something outrageous like 65 grams of sugar. Imagine a watered-down brisk mixed with a cheap club soda. Not a fan. I had the plastic bottle version so maybe the canned version will taste better.”

While a third added: “I didn’t try it, but it looks threatening. Soda with a threatening aura.”

Others were less threatened by the drink, with a further user adding, “I like it a lot, I’m not a tea lover, but this was a great drink and will be in my summer rotation!” Elsewhere, a Redditor added: “I like it. I think the flavors go well together.”

