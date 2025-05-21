Starbucks just launched its 2025 summer menu. Here’s what’s on it

Starbucks is remixing a few of its classic drinks for its summer 2025 menu, which launched on May 20.

As reported by Taste of Home, Starbucks has brought out a new take on its shaken espresso and refresher beverages.

Iced Horchata Oatmilk Shaken Espresso

The Iced Horchata Oatmilk Shaken Espresso combines the smooth and beloved Starbucks Blonde Espresso with oat milk and horchata-flavored syrup. The addition of the syrup reportedly produces a sweet vanilla, cinnamon, and lightly nutty flavor.

Summer-Berry Refreshers

The base of the two Summer-Berry Refreshers is “a sweet and summery blend of raspberry, blueberry and blackberry flavors shaken with ice and water, poured over raspberry flavored pearls.” The Summer-Berry Lemonade Refresher contains lemonade while the Summer Skies Drink contains coconut milk.

What new food items are on the seasonal menu?

Alongside the summer-inspired beverages, Starbucks is also releasing a strawberries and cream cake pop.

Why has Starbucks reduced its menu?

In March, Starbucks announced it would remove 13 longstanding drinks from its menu in an effort to simplify available offerings and improve customer experiences. It’s aiming to improve quality and shorten wait times.

These include the beloved Iced Matcha Lemonade, the Royal English Breakfast Latte, and the Honey Almondmilk Flat White. Also included in the phased-out drinks are several Frappuccino flavors: espresso, java chip, caramel ribbon crunch, and white chocolate creme.

