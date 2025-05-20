Spain is banning 66,000 Airbnb rental listings. Here’s why

Spain is sick and tired of Airbnb. In a recent decision, the country’s Consumer Rights Ministry found that tens of thousands of holiday listings on the platform violated its rules. The ministry ordered them blocked.

The ruling impacts more than 65,000 Airbnb listings.

Those listings allegedly did not include license numbers or an owner’s status as an individual or company. Some of the listings that did include a number didn’t match the government’s records.

All of this is happening as the Spanish public is protesting rising housing prices, which many are blaming on holiday rentals advertised on platforms like Airbnb. The country’s consumer minister told reporters that it’s time to stop “protecting” businesses that profit off of housing.

Predictably, Airbnb indicated it will fight the action and said it operates within the boundaries of the law when it comes to short-term rentals.

Only about 6,000 listings came down right away, and officials are working to issue orders banning the rest.

According to one estimate, the average U.K.-based Airbnb host in Spain can expect to earn approximately $29,000 per year. Top locations include Barcelona, the Canary Islands, Madrid, and Majorca.

