‘I was today years old when I found out’: Woman finds out the ‘proper’ way to close Fruity Pebbles, other cereal boxes

Declaring “I was today years old when I found out the proper way to fold a cereal box,” a woman was so enthralled with her better way to close a cereal box that she had to let people know.

Featured Video

Creator Brooklyn (@brooklyn.pillow) took to TikTok on Thursday to share her hack, and it had already drawn an impressive 3.8 million views by Friday morning.

“Unbelievable,” she begins. “I don’t know why the cereal boxes don’t come with instructions on how you’re supposed to close these, but I’m about to show you.”

She starts her demo, which starts with folding in the short sides, and then perhaps surprisingly, folding in one of the long sides.

Advertisement

Then, she explains, “Once these three are tucked in, you push the corners in.”

That creates a tenting effect, and an opportunity to fold in the remaining long side neatly.

“You’re welcome,” she concludes.

What if I need to read it?

If you prefer written instructions, the One Good Thing site shared an identical hack back in 2021. In it, Jill Nystul writes, “Once I moved to Utah and started having kids of my own, I found myself taking on the role of ‘food freshness enforcer.’” She claims this hack keeps cereal from going stale.

Advertisement

She provides the same step-by-step instructions as Brooklyn, but with a little more detail, and with photos accompanying each step.

“Not only is this cereal box hack effective, but it also looks sleek and organized on your pantry shelves,” she asserts. “No need for any bulky clips here, and no need to transfer your cereal to a different container either!”

What people thought

Commenters expressed mixed reactions.

Advertisement

“Where the hell did you learn that!” one exclaimed.

“From a different TikTok,” another surmised.

“Excuse me, WHAT?!” someone else reacted. “Trying tomorrow after I get my child her morning cereal.”

The creator confessed she opened a cereal box just to try it out once she stumbled upon the tip on Facebook.

Advertisement

Others were skeptical.

“They don’t come with instructions, because that’s not how any sane person closes a cereal box,” one opined.

“Very cool,” someone else observed. “I’m still going to crumple the bag and throw the box back in the cupboard still opened.”

In a follow-up video, she marveled that this particular video blew up, and was especially surprised by what she characterized as “rude and hateful” comments.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok direct message and email.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.