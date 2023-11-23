Man gets laid off right before bonus is about to hit

A TikTok video of a man getting fired from his job just three weeks before he was supposed to receive his bonus has gone viral, sparking outrage and sympathy on the video-sharing platform.

The video, posted by @iamparkerphillips_, begins with a caption that reads, “POV: You’re getting laid off 3 weeks before your bonus.” The man can be seen sitting in his home, as he listens to a voice in the background informing him of his termination.

“I will inform you of the position elimination as of, effective, you know, today. Umm, and then, I’ll give you a call back in 30 seconds so that you and I can go through all of the back-end stuff as well, final paycheck, things along those lines,” the voice can be heard saying.

The TikToker expresses his thoughts through another two onscreen captions. The first one reads, “But they tell the unemployment office that YOU QUIT!” followed by the second, “F**K Corporate America!”

Uploaded on Nov. 22, the video has already amassed over 76,600 views. Viewers jumped to the comment section to share their own experiences of being laid off or to offer their support and advice.

“they always do this right before the holidays. It’s sickening. Something better is coming for you,” one commenter said.

“Has corporate America always done layoffs around December? My org just riffed some teams,” a second claimed.

“The same thing happened to me !! I’m still struggling to find a stable job, I’m behind on so many bills,” a third commenter shared.

“Crazy this happened to my company. My team lead and a few teammates were laid off! Now they just announced OPEN positions,” one more alleged.

“Companies will start laying people off between Thanksgiving and Christmas so you spend time with your family,” another commenter said sarcastically.

When it comes to job terminations going viral on TikTok, this video isn’t an isolated incident. In a recent clip, a TikToker recorded himself getting fired on Zoom only a week after sharing news of his girlfriend’s pregnancy with his boss.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @iamparkerphillips_ via TikTok comment.