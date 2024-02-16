‘Amazon does it too’: Popeyes customer says points app tricks you into spending more money there after complaining

One Popeyes customer is pointing out that some companies prey on their customers’ desire for instant gratification.

TikTok user Tyreak (@tyreaktoldyou) said he ordered a three-piece Tender Combo for $7.29 from Popeyes through its app. When he arrived home with his order, he said he noticed he was missing a biscuit and that one of the chicken tenders was uncooked. “It was like I was eating chicken-flavored bubblegum,” he described. This prompted him to send a detailed complaint through the app.

He said he received an apology from Popeyes along with two options: He could receive a full refund that would arrive in two to 14 business days or be reimbursed through points immediately. He said he chose the points route because “We all know two to 14 business days is basically 200 years in real life.”

Then, it dawned on the content creator. “I can only use the points at Popeyes. If they would have gave me the money back, I could it used it anywhere,” he said. “They keeping our money and trying to appease us with these points and keep taking them.” Tyreak concluded by urging viewers to wait for the full refund instead of taking the points.

Tyreak reiterated this in the caption, “These fast food apps are killing us with kindness. Don’t let them fool you with good customer service and points.”

In an interview with the Daily Dot, Tyreak said he is located in Brooklyn, New York. “I will continue collecting points across various apps. I think it’s the modern-day version of couponing,” Tyreak told the Daily Dot via Instagram direct message. However, “going forward, I will absolutely check my items before leaving the restaurant,” he added.

The Daily Dot reached out to Popeyes via press email. His video garnered over 70,000 views. In the comments section, viewers shared some other places that offer points and rewards instead of refunds.

“Amazon does it too, I always ask for my refund,” one user commented.

“Same thing with @Chipotle. They give you rewards but they don’t cover the full price of the item,” another claimed.

“Imma get my full refund EVERY TIME!” another wrote.