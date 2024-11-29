‘I used to work at Pizza Hut I hated when this deal was going on’: Woman hails viral $19.99 Pizza Hut, Cinnabon deal. Is it worth it?

A TikToker and pizza enthusiast has gone viral after sharing a much-loved Pizza Hut deal with viewers. “If you like Pizza Hut, run, don’t walk,” creator @prettystallionn_ said, showcasing the stack of pizza boxes.

Featured Video

“You get two medium-sized pizzas; you can either get cinnamon rolls, cinnamon sticks, or a cookie, and you can either get regular breadsticks, roasted garlic cheese breadsticks, or regular cheese sticks. All for $19.99.” The video has amassed 783,600 views.

The deal in question was Domino’s much-loved Triple Treat Box, which the company describes in a TikTok as “the gift that keeps on giving.”

What is the viral $19.99 Pizza Hut, Cinnabon deal?

Commenters were delighted by the deal. “I ran fast to the app to see if this was true,” one wrote. “I NEED THAT,” another insisted. While a third asked, “This an ad? Cause it should be.”

Advertisement

Purported Pizza Hut employees in the comments also shared their thoughts. “I work at Pizza Hut everyone is going crazy for these,” one commented.

“I hated when this deal was going on,” another admitted.

While a third revealed that they get a minimum of five orders for the Triple Treat box every shift.

What other similar deals are there?

Numerous other commenters on the original TikToker’s post claimed that Domino’s Pizza has a similar deal.

Advertisement

The deal they are referring to is Domino’s family meal deal: The Perfect Combo. This deal includes two medium pizzas, 16 Parmesan bread bites, eight cinnamon bread twists, and a 2-liter drink.

While the Triple Treat Box is seasonal, having only returned earlier in November, the Perfect Combo appears to be available all year round.

How do Pizza Hut’s personal pan and standard pan pizzas differ?

Pizza Hut also went viral recently as one customer questioned the difference between the food outlet’s personal pan and standard pan pizzas.

Advertisement

In the clip, which has amassed over 69,000 views, @weknowthetruthnow1 asked, “Why is the personal pan pizza so god [expletive] good, man?”

He added, “You’ve got to order the personal pan pizza to get that old school Pizza Hut flavor, man!”

As it turns out, he was right. Fox Business noted that Pizza Hut’s personal pan pizza was “revamped” in 2019.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot contacted @prettystallionn_ for comment via TikTok comment and email. Pizza Hut didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via contact form.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.