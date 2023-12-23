‘The way to get rid of products’: Worker learns her Dollar Tree is now stocking Pink Sauce. Viewers can’t believe the price drop

Remember TikTok’s pink sauce? The viral food trend took over the app back in 2022, but now, over a year on, the condiment has seen a remarkable fall from grace.

It all started when, as reported by Passionfruit, customers started to claim that nutritional labels on the product were erroneous or incomplete, and that there were shipping issues and inconsistencies. “Pink Sauce was definitely not made in a facility, or was looked over by anyone with any understanding of, like, food science, food packaging, FDA regulations,” customer Justin English said in a video.

“I guess when you’re great, you can’t make a mistake, but, I mean, yeah. My team is working quickly to fix the issues,” Pii said to Passionfruit in response. “We had some delays with getting into our facility and stuff like that. We had shipment issues. However, we’re working rapidly to fix all the problems. [We’re working on] reaching back out to our customers who actually purchased the product and communicating with them diligently.”

Despite the controversy, the Pink Sauce ended up being rolled out across Walmarts in January this year —but if a new TikTok is anything to go by, the food product might have a new home.

@wittheshit36

Filming herself in Dollar Tree, employee Shan noted how there was a “whole shelf of pink sauce” there.

But what does this latest move tell us about the viral food item? One commenter remarked the item’s “crazy” price decline from $20 to $1.25, while another said it has “been on clearance at [their] Walmart forever.”

“The pink sauce was sold at Walmart but no one bought it,” a further commenter speculated. “Dollar Tree is the way to get rid of products.”

This isn’t the first time a TikToker found something unexpected at Dollar Tree. One shopper found name-brand products disguised at the Dollar Tree for $1.25, while another even found a hidden, handwritten note inside of a stuffed Dollar Tree Christmas elf.

Shan didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.