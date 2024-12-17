‘The disrespect to his wife’: Photographer calls out husband for looking elsewhere during shoot. He’s with his family of 6

It’s no secret that social media has become a space for airing grievances about relationships.

Recently, TikTok user @thatsnotlove, a photographer, sparked a heated conversation with her commentary on a viral video showing a family of seven taking pictures on the beach.

The husband’s behavior during the shoot left her—and many viewers—deeply unsettled.

What behaviors caused concern for the TikToker?

In her video, which has been viewed over 8.3 million times, the TikToker begins by describing the scene.

“I just saw a video of a family of seven—a mom, a dad, and five little kids—taking family photos on the beach,” she starts.

She explains that, as a photographer herself, witnessing such moments should be heartwarming, but what she saw was anything but.

The issue, she explains, was the father’s behavior.

According to @thatsnotlove, “The caption said, ‘Suddenly my husband doesn’t mind taking family photos.’”

The TikToker explained the caption implies that “every other time you take family photos, he acts like a martyr. … And why does he not mind taking pictures all of a sudden? There’s a girl on the beach at the same time as them in a bikini, guaranteed close to half the age of your wife.”

“The disrespect to his wife”

The woman didn’t hold back in criticizing the husband’s actions. She described how the wife, instead of expressing anger or disappointment, brushed it off, saying, “I was looking too.”

The TikToker responded directly to this mindset, explaining how such behavior perpetuates harmful patterns.

“Men will lust after women in public even when they’re with their wife or kids and then self-pleasure to the thought of that girl later,” she claimed. “Not 100 percent of the time, but it definitely happens.”

@thatsnotlove also pointed out how this dynamic can affect children.

“All four of those sons are seeing the way their father continues to lust after a young girl,” she lamented. “These boys are being raised with the idea … that dehumanizing women for my own gratification or lust is acceptable because I am a man.”

She expressed similar concerns for the couple’s daughter, warning that such behavior teaches young girls to tolerate infidelity and disrespect from future partners.

The TikToker ended her video with a message for women in relationships.

“If you do want fidelity, commitment, and loyalty, trust me when I tell you, there are men out there that will give that to you,” she concluded. “Your loyalty is worth his. If you can be faithful and committed, so can he.”

How common is infidelity?

The TikToker is right: There are men who are faithful to their wives. However, the percentage of men who admit to being unfaithful to their wives is probably higher than anyone would like—and it’s definitely higher than the percentage of women who cheat.

According to The Institute for Family Studies, “In general, men are more likely than women to cheat: 20% of men and 13% of women reported that they’ve had sex with someone other than their spouse while married, according to data from the recent General Social Survey(GSS).”

Viewers react

In the comments section, most users agreed with @thatsnotlove’s opinions. They shared related stories from their own lives to drive her point home.

“This is why my dad did not let me do sleepovers at friend’s houses,” said one viewer. “Not because he didn’t trust me…”

“Male here. our middle school PE teacher used to watch the girls run during PE,” shared another. “We all made fun of him for it, but at the time didn’t understand the significance. wish I woulda seen it as a grown man.”

“My husband and I are young parents. We had our son at 18. He’s now 20,” wrote a third. “When he brings girls over to our pool, my husband won’t even go outside out [of] respect.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @thatsnotlove via TikTok comment and direct message.

