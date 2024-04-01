‘Why it’s legal? I don’t know’: Expert warns against trying New Brew drinks from convenience stores

It’s likely the term “botany,” stems from the Greek words “botanikos” and “botane,” which together mean botanical plant or herb. Dating back to before the Stone Age, the word taps into the instinctual yern to classify plants as either edible or inedible.

Yet, as the 21st century barrels on, scientists and organizations are tapping into this archaic desire to curate something much more complex. And while these new components slowly begin to trickle into the market, experts fear their long-term effects.

For example, TikToker and pharmacist Jackie (@jackiecdaisy) posted a video on Wednesday sharing her grievances with the new 21+ beverage, “New Brew.” With already 56,700 views and 1,597 likes, the TikTok shows her sitting in her driver’s seat warning shoppers against the hidden side effects of the drink’s consumption.

“If you or anybody you know has started drinking these New Brew drinks, or using any form of kava leaf [or] kratom things, please stop,” Jackie begins.

Articulating with her hands, Jackie grows passionate on the subject.

“Kratom is not good for you, I don’t care if it makes you feel euphoric,” Jackie says, clarifying in a follow-up video that she believes it acts like a synthetic opioid would in the body.

This statement is in reference to New Brew’s latest “euphoric seltzer,” made from both Kratom leaf and Kava root. Jackie follows her claims with a relatively heavy accusation.

Off the bat, Jackie’s statements are concerning. However, the up-and-coming refreshment brand maintains the opposite.

“We believe that an honest accounting of the history and science around kratom and kava shows them to be safe and natural alternatives to other functional substances,” New Brew’s website states.

Jackie continues on.

“It’s very addictive and the biggest issue I have with it is the instances of liver toxicity with it,” Jackie says. “In one to eight weeks of regular use of kratom, you can cause acute liver injury or toxicity. And that’s not good.”

New Brew says alcohol replacement drinks don’t actually reduce liver strain. And according to Kratom.org, people with healthy livers are unlikely to have trouble metabolizing the plant and therefore should not experience any form of liver injury.

However, the National Library of Medicine has expressed the rare chance of acute liver injury in relation to regular use of kratom powder or tablets, which may be what Jackie was referencing.

After Jackie gives her foreboding interpretation of New Brew’s liver effects, she begs audience members to steer clear of the non-FDA approved drink.

“For the love of God, if you have not tried these New Brew drinks, do not” Jackie says.

“Do not fall victim to this kratom craze, that’s my PSA for today,” Jackie concludes.

So all this jargon being said, what on earth is Kava and Kratom? And why has it grown to be so controversial, so quickly?

According to New Brew, these substances are naturally occurring plant medicines that have been used for centuries by indigenous peoples.

Native to Southeast Asia, Kratom originated as both a mild stimulant and healing properties for various illnesses. An estimated 10-16 million people in the United States partake in Kratom usage. Westerners commonly consume it via capsule, drink, or powder, provided to them by their local smoke shop or gas station. However in more eastern cultures, it’s frequent that consumers will buy directly from the plant’s grower.

Kava, on the other hand, is a depressant used to treat anxiety disorders. Curated from the stump of the Kava shrub, the root can be related to feelings of sleepiness, relaxation, and loss of appetite. The Department of Justice/Drug Enforcement Administration expresses that its leaves can produce both stimulant and sedative effects, dependent on the dosage.

While both substances have positive effects, they are also mirrored by some less-so exciting side-effects. Like many things, over consumption of both products can lead to tolerance build-up and dependence. It can also lead to nausea, mood-swings, and weight loss.

There are no FDA-approved applications for either Kratom and Kava products.

With the mission to reintroduce plants and herbs into the drinking community, New Brew openly acknowledges this by stating this disclaimer at the bottom their their website:

Disclaimer: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any diseases. These products are not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 21. They should not be used if you are pregnant or nursing. All information presented here is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from health care practitioners. Do not consume if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. We assume no responsibility for the improper use of our products. By using this site, you agree to follow the Privacy Policy and all Terms & Conditions printed on this site. Void where prohibited by law.

Believing that these plants have been misrepresented in today’s society and culture, New Brew prides itself on giving adults the information they need. From here they can make the personal decision to decipher if New Brew is fit for them.

Other companies are beginning to tap into this market as well. Reported on just last week by the Daily Dot, one TikToker describes her experience drinking Feel Free, a beverage similar to New Brew.

However, upon drinking more of the product than intended, the woman discovered a subreddit called “Quitting Feel Free.” A page dedicated to helping consumers wean off the Kradom/Kava-based drink.

So while these drinks have proven to have addictive properties, acts, such as the Kratom Consumer Protection Act, or KCPA, have been implemented to protect patrons.

♬ original sound – Jackie @jackiecdaisy I am specifically referencing gas station/smoke shop items. Theyre not regulated and you have no idea what you are actually consuming/how much. Its not safe to promote usage of that to people while advertising it as a “euphoric seltzer” (im aware kratom is a plant, i mispoke saying its a synthetic opioid. I meant it acts like a synthetic opioid in the body.) #fyp

According to their website, KCPA provides a space for consumers to learn. And because the FDA is uneasy about involvement with the substance, the platform holds vendors accountable via shared guidelines provided by the government.

So, whether you decide to embark on your New Brew/ Feel Free tonic or not, know that studies on the substances will only continue to broaden and rise as the drinks grow in popularity.

The Daily Dot has reached out to both Jackie (@jackiecdaisy) and New Brew via their contact page.