‘What is this?’: Uber Eats customer orders Pepperoni’s ‘build-your-own’ pizza and adds pepperoni. Then she sees what they delivered

A Pepperoni’s customer is completely unimpressed with the pizzeria’s ‘build-your-own’ pizza. The pizza she received will shock you.

Featured Video

TikTok user Delanie Lyn (@its.delaniee) showed her viewers just what she received after trying to order a simple pepperoni pizza.

“I just received the most insane Uber Eats order that I’ve ever received,” the woman began in the clip.

A pepperoni pizza without the essentials

When the woman opened up the pizza box to show viewers what she received, the sight was unbelievable.

Advertisement

Her pizza had no sauce or cheese. Instead, her box was filled with what appeared to be just crust and pepperoni.

“I’m sorry, what is this?” the woman asked.

The woman picked up some of the pizza crust, and it looked dry and very crunchy. She also scooped up some pepperoni and let them fall back into the box.

“What do I do with that?” she asked.

Advertisement

How did this happen?

The woman went on to explain that she opted to build her own pizza but simply could not imagine that she would need to also choose essential ingredients.

“I clicked the build-your-own pizza option,” she said. “I didn’t know I was supposed to be that literal.”

Ultimately, the woman wondered about the workers who made the pizza.

Advertisement

“The fact that they literally went out of their way and still baked a pizza with no sauce, no cheese, but just like pepperoni,” the woman continued, “and they thought I wanted that?”

Though she accepted some responsibility for the order, she still felt she had the right to complain.

The Daily Dot used the store’s website and selected its “build-your-own pizza” option. The option allows customers to choose what size pizza they want and what type of crust, as well as sauces, cheeses, proteins, fresh veggies, and cooking options.

Advertisement

However, the site does default to “Tomato Sauce” and “Mozzarella” (though there are other options).

Uber Eats also defaults to tomato sauce and mozzarella for the build-your-own cheese pizza while providing different options for size, sauce, cheese, and toppings.

Pepperoni’s and Uber Eats were contacted for comment.

Viewers respond

In the comments section, many thought the woman’s reveal was comical.

Advertisement

“The way my jaw dropped,” user Mads wrote.

“No bc what,” user Skye said.

“I know [expletive] well the person that made that was laughing their [expletive] off!!” user Jeremy Opper added.

However, some acknowledged customers may order sauceless or cheeseless pizzas.

Advertisement

“Actually worked at a place where people ordered their pizzas like this,” user Megan commented.

The Daily Dot reached out to Delanie Lyn via comment and direct message for more information.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.