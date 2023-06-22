‘We had to blow up 60 extra balloons…in 15 minutes’: Party City employee says DoorDash drivers stole delivery of 65 balloons

A Party City employee and user on TikTok has sparked discussion after complaining about the delivery service’s relationship with the store.

In a clip with over 39,000 views, TikTok user Taylor (@shmikshmok) recounts an experience she had working with Party City to fulfill DoorDash orders.

“This is coming from your local Party City worker: stop DoorDash. I f*cking hate DoorDash, and I speak for every f*cking person in the world that works at a Party City,” she says. “Stop DoorDash. We f*cking hate them.”

At the beginning of the video, Taylor says that much of Party City’s delivery is now handled by DoorDash. This can cause issues, as Taylor notes that many DoorDash drivers do not speak English (Taylor clarifies that this is not a problem for her but that customers have complained about this in the past).

To illustrate her point, Taylor recalls an experience in which a customer provided an order for 60 latex balloons and one five-piece mylar to two DoorDash drivers, an order she describes as “a lot.”

While Taylor loaded the cars up with balloons, she says she later received a call from the customer claiming she never got the balloons.

Taylor speculates that one of two things could have happened: first, the drivers stole it, or second, the balloons flew away and the drivers were “too scared of the customer” to report it.

As a result, the drivers who picked up the orders were banned from the store, and Taylor and the rest of the staff had to blow up “60 extra balloons…within 15 minutes” to make up for the lost order.

In the comments section, users shared their own DoorDash experiences.

“girlll i worked at party city for 2+ years and i was a lead also .. and i quit right when doordash became a thing there,” recalled a user. “i told my co workers that doordash was going to become a huge problem and look .. i was right.”

“its always the same drivers who come in and are like ‘I CANT FIT THIS IS MY CAR? WHY DOESNT IT TELL YOU?!’ and we tell them every time that it will,” said another.

“Tomorrow is my last day of working at Party City and MY GOD DoorDash was one of the reasons why [I’m] dipping,” claimed a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to Party City and DoorDash via email and Taylor via Instagram direct message.