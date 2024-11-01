‘I paid $1,200 for my Snoo’: Parent buys a SNOO bassinet. Then Snoo adds a monthly subscription fee to use its features

A mom is shocked after a Happiest Baby SNOO bassinet purchase came with hidden subscription fees to access its features.

She alleges the fees were sprung on pre-existing customers.

In a viral video with over 362,800 views, user Liz June (@liz.june) called out the company for misleading its customers.

What is the SNOO bassinet?

The SNOO bassinet from Happiest Baby is marketed as “the first—and only—medical device to receive De Novo authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its ability to keep sleeping babies safely on their backs.”

This sleep position reduces the risk of SUID/SIDS, which claims the lives of over a thousand babies annually. In 2022, 1,500-3,700 babies died from SIDS/SUIDS. So it’s no surprise that parents are more than willing to pay between $1,400-$1,700 for a sleep device that keeps their babies safe.

However, the newly added monthly fees have some parents questioning if its worth the investment.

Does the SNOO bassinet have hidden subscription fees?

In the viral video, June says SNOO customers now face monthly fees to access features that were previously free.

“It honestly surprises me there hasn’t been more uproar about this. I paid $1200ish for a bassinet before there was any talk of a subscription… and now you want to pay a monthly fee for ‘premium’ features that were what I originally paid for?” she wrote in the video’s caption.

The mom was not wrong.

The Verge reports that parents can only access some of the best features of the “smart bassinet” by paying the “$19.99 monthly premium subscription.”

The change went into effect back in July and even impacted pre-existing customers. This unexpected change prompted outrage from parents who had invested in the SNOO bassinet without knowing it would come with an additional monthly price tag.

Customers respond

On a subreddit thread dedicated to discussing the new subscription fees, many expressed outrage over the change.

Another Redditor and SNOO bassinet owner even penned an open letter to express “wholehearted disappointment” after the company announced the new paywall.

The subscription model has proven extremely unpopular, with the comment section of June’s video littered with the complaints of furious parents.

“A subscription service for a bassinet is wild,” one person commented.

“Charging 1800$+ for a bassinet then charging a subscription fee is diabolical,” another agreed.

In the video, June also wondered if the practice was aboveboard.

“Please explain to me how it is legal that the Snoo company has introduced a subscription for existing customers?” she asked.

Some commenters urged the mom to take action against the makers of the SNOO bassinet.

“File an FTC complaint,” one user wrote.

Others expressed frustration over subscriptions altogether.

“I’m so done with subscriptions,” someone said.

The Daily Dot reached out to June via TikTok direct message and comment, and to Happiest Baby Inc via email.

