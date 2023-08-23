‘We just want to go home’: Panda Express workers speed-mop store so they can clock out early

A Panda Express worker went viral on TikTok after sharing how she and her co-workers rushed to clean the restaurant after a long day.

Berenice (@berenice.619) recently posted a video showcasing her and her colleague’s relatable workplace behavior. In it, two Panda Express workers rushed to clean a large puddle of water on the floor. The pair used squeegees to try and move the soapy water out of the store’s front doors, and sped up the video for dramatic effect.

“Pov: you trying to get out of work early,” she wrote in the text overlay.

In the accompanying caption, Berenice doubled-down on her desire to leave the workplace as fast as possible. “We just want to go home,” she wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Berenice via TikTok comment and to Panda Express through its online contact form. As of Monday evening, Berenice’s video had over 938,700 viewers, with many writing that they could relate to the end-of-day feeling.

“literally me rn with 2hrs & 30 mins left on the clock,” one user wrote.

“I did this the other day,” another echoed.

“i work at panda too n this too real,” a third viewer shared.

“where y’all work so i could get transferred i found my people,” a fourth person said.

Other viewers, meanwhile, commended the women’s work ethic.

“TEAMWORK MAKES THE DREAMWORK,” one person commented.

“Bro I thought we were the only one that scrubbed,” another said.

“THEM NON SLIPS ARE NON SLIPPINGGGGGGGH,” a third user quipped.

This is not the first time that Panda Express-adjacent content has gone viral on TikTok. Last month, a worker there raked in views after sharing that they were more than $1,100 in the negative upon closing the store. Around the same time, a Panda Express customer shared her less-than-ideal experience placing a to-go order with the fast-food chain.