‘Panda portions already small’: Viewers divided after Panda Express customers try the new ‘mini meal’ for $6. Is it worth it?

Some fast-food places are trying to keep and even win back customers amid rising costs. McDonald’s and Burger King both rolled $5 meal deals. And more recently, Panda Express released a $6 mini meal. TikTok foodie couple Aaron and Krista (@sfbayfood) shared their review of the meal. While they think the deal is worth it, some viewers aren’t so sure.

The meal comes with half a side and one entree. “It’s perfectly sized,” Krista says in the voice-over. “We love it because it’s a great portion and very filling.”

It seems the San Francisco Bay-area couple got three mini meals. Their three to-go boxes consisted of orange chicken, mushroom chicken, as well as broccoli and steak. The half side is under the entree in the boxes.

How does the mini meal differ from the regular meals?

The bowl at Panda Express comes with a full-sized side and an entree. The cost of a bowl in California starts at $8.60. The plate comes with one side and two entrees. The cost starts at $10.10. And the bigger plate comes with one side and three entrees for a starting price of $11.60.

The mini meal is a good deal if the portions are to your liking. However, this deal was only available in participating locations for a limited time. The deal ended on Aug. 6.

That doesn’t mean the deal won’t return, though. We’ve seen various deals at other chains, like the Olive Garden Endless Pasta and the Applebee’s $1 margaritas, come and go over the years.

The TikToker’s video also garnered immense interest in the deal, so consumer interest might help it see a return. The video was viewed over 176,000 times.

“This is perfect for me! love panda and love this option!” one viewer wrote.

“I actually love this because the bowls are way too much for me,” another agreed.

“This is my size!!!” a third commented.

However, others were suspicious, believing the portions were far too small.

“Panda portions already small,” one user stated.

And one shared an alternative was to score Panda Express for cheap.

“Better off finding a receipt on the floor/parking lot and doing the survey for a free entree w/ plate purchase!” a second remarked.

The Daily Dot reached out to @sfbayfood via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment as well as Panda Express via press email.

