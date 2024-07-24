‘​​Wendy’s would neverrr’: McDonald’s worker complains about the $5 meal deal, shows what it looks like on POS system

McDonald’s threw its hat into the $5 meal deal ring. In June, it started selling a $5 meal that contains four items, a McChicken or McDouble, chicken nuggets, fries, and a drink.

While the meal has been pretty popular among customers, McDonald’s workers might not hold the meal to the same esteem.

At least one worker, @lilpoohbadass, is excited that the deal is ending. “So glad these d@mn 5$ meals is over tomorrow. It’s getting annoying,” the TikToker shared in a video.

In her video, she inputs the order into the POS (point-of-sale) system. First, she clicks on the “$5 McDouble Meal Deal.” Next, she hits the “ranch condiment” icon followed by a small Fanta. She implies that plugging the deal in is annoying.

Her video received 232,000 views in just a few days. It was posted on July 20.

In the comments section, workers expressed the same sentiment that they are annoyed by the deal. “I’m so ready to say ‘we don’t sell that anymore,’” one said.

Many viewers expressed confusion about @lilpoohbadass’ claim that the deal is about to end.

“No bc why are they extending them to September at,” one user who seemingly works at McDonald’s said.

“One of my managers just said we’re extending it til august 8th,” another wrote.

“Ours already gone of the menu mobile app only,” a third said.

So, when is the $5 meal deal ending?

The deal improved revenue for McDonald’s, according to the New York Post. And 93% of U.S. McDonald’s locations reportedly voted to keep it going. That’s why this deal will extend into August for most locations.

“Our message is resonating with our millions of customers,” national field president, Myra Doria and Tariq Hassan, U.S. chief marketing and customer experience officer, said in a McDonald’s memo. “When our customers are ordering the $5 Meal Deal, they aren’t visiting the competition, and early performance shows this deal is meeting the objective of driving guests back to our restaurants.”

