‘I am sorry. I didn’t know I wasn’t supposed to’: Owala customers accidentally ruin tumbler

Owala customers are going viral after unwittingly destroying their purchases, with two TikToks amassing a combined total of 7.9 million.

In the first clip, which has amassed 4.4 million views, Emma (@emma.ro_) guiltily showed her mismatched green Owala. The following on-screen message played out: “Guys I’m sorry I didn’t know I wasn’t supposed to swap the lid I thought the green was supposed to be with green.”

Meanwhile, Carly (@wheatbyproduct) shared her beige-on-beige Owala accompanied by an on-screen caption. “I have to confess something,” she wrote. “Two days ago when I bought my Owala from Target I switched the lid. I didn’t know it was an issue until I saw so many vids about it today.”

She added in the video description that she thought she was being “innovative.” But despite these TikTokers’ shared concern, commenters across both videos seemed to be in support of lip-swapping.

“Why is it suddenly a big deal?” one asked. “They’ve been doing this since Owala released these.”

“Don’t be sorry,” another added. “It’s cuter that way.” In fact, the major consensus across both comments sections was that swapping the lids like this doesn’t matter. But it appears that these commenters were misinformed.

In a post on the Owala website, the company said: “Our lids are not interchangeable. Doing so may degrade the performance of your bottle leading to a poorly fitting lid or leaking around the threading. Interchanging lids will also void the warranty.”

Emma and Carly didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment. Additionally, Carly didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok direct message.

Owala lid-swapping remains a problem

More broadly, despite these warnings, people can’t stop swapping Owala lids. Target worker @ricxn.mxmiii_ issued a PSA in a viral TikTok, as they showed viewers a cart full of lid-less Owalas after customers took it upon themselves to mix-and-match the lids. “This is what happens when you tamper with the Owala lids,” the on-screen caption read.

In the video description, the retail worker clarified that this cart was made up of the surplus Owalas that no longer had a matching lid, while the rest of the stock was re-matched.

Owala didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.