‘This is probably a great diet plan’: Outback Steakhouse customer says ultimate adult life hack is to eat kids meals every day—and rewards points work at other restaurants you love

TikToker Ashley (@thedisneygirlie) has previously posted about her affinity for kids’ meals at chain restaurants, claiming that the portions provided to diners are more than enough to satisfy an adult’s appetite. They’re also a great way to save money and time when it comes to meal prep as these menu items typically cost far less than their “main entree” counterparts, she says.

Ashley raves about the merits of kids’ meals again in another viral clip where she says that this meal plan has become even more economical for her—she’s factored in a rewards card element through Outback Steakhouse that helps her get even more bang for her buck.

“The top tier life hack if you’re single and live alone is to not cook, it’s to eat kids’ meals every day,” she begins. “If you’ve been here a while, you know that about me but I’m gonna take it to another level. Instead of just rating this kid’s meal, I’m gonna tell you how to save even more money by just participating in rewards programs.”

Ashley then explains that she’s ordered a kids’ meal from Outback Steakhouse, a restaurant she’s previously covered.

“Outback is actually part of a group that is Outback, Bonefish Grill, Carrabba’s, and they have a rewards program where you earn a five dollar reward for every 350 points you earn,” she shares. “With each kids meal I order, I’m earning an average of 40 points. So it takes me under 10 kids meals to get a $5 reward, which is even more savings on an already great deal. Because all these kids meals I rate from Outback and stuff—I keep coming back ’cause the portion is so great.”

The camera then cuts to her showing off the meal she received from the Australian-themed chain restaurant.

“My Outback favorite is the kids’ grilled chicken, and it comes with a side,” she explains. “I got the sweet potato today. You can get it with the butter and the cinnamon and all that good stuff. It’s one of my favorite side options they have. It’s not extra to select this side.”

Ashley adds that the meal comes with a drink as well, a beverage that she says is larger than most included in restaurants’ kids’ meals.

“They even include bread which is great,” she says. “Everyone wants to sh*t on chain restaurants but I love ’em because a lot of them have rewards programs. And when I’m already getting a great value from a kids’ meal, for me, I just love earning points and rewards, too.”

Other TikTokers who saw Ashley’s post embraced her money-saying, kids-meals-to-go-ordering philosophies, offering up some of their own favorite kids’ meals to get from certain chains. One person gave a glowing recommendation of a Chipotle competitor’s dedicated meal for children: “The kids meal at Cava is such a good deal if you haven’t been there.”

Another person recommended a different steakhouse entirely: “I think Texas Roadhouse is my favorite. Right at $8 for great food.”

Someone else agreed with Ashley’s endorsement of grown-ups ordering kids’ meals, stating that the value is immediately evident. “The kids meals at some restaurants are almost the same size an adult. Especially pasta dishes,” they wrote.

Another remarked that indulging in kids’ meals isn’t just a good way to ensure the hits to one’s wallet are light, but to their waistlines as well. “This is probably a great diet plan because kid portions are the portions we SHOULD be eating,” they said.

This sentiment was echoed by another user who wrote, “The crazy thing is a lot of kid meal sizes are actually the portion size we’re SUPPOSED to be eating.”

One person remarked that while they wanted to try this hack out, they were a bit wary. They didn’t want to be denied a kids’ meal because they’re an adult. “Do you ever get anybody denying you service because of your age? I’m always worried that they’re going to turn me away,” they said.

However, many folks in the replies shared methods for ensuring this won’t happen.

“I think the trick is to order online,” one person penned.

Another wrote, “Do curbside pickup if you’re nervous.”

A further user suggested, “I have this issue if i’m eating in sometimes but carry out is never a problem!”

If you’re interested in learning more about the rewards program that Ashley discussed in her video you can check it out and sign up for it here. As she said, folks can expect to get rewards whenever they make purchases at Bonefish Grill, Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s, and Fleming’s. The promotion, known as Dine-Rewards, indicates that you’ll earn points every time you eat in or carry out at one of the aforementioned restaurants. Whenever you earn a $5 coupon reward, you’ve got 90 days to spend it, but if you’re going out to eat and buying as many kids’ meals as Ashley is, that doesn’t seem like it’s going to be an issue.

Diners receive 5 points for every “qualified” dollar they make with the program, and that $5 coupon comes in once they hit 350 points. The kids’ menu price of the grilled chicken that Ashley referenced in her clip comes out to $8.79 at this location, which comes out to about 44 points per kids’ menu meal ordered. So every 8 visits will result in a $5 off coupon, depending on the amount of money of the meals at different locations.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Outback Steakhouse via email and Ashley via TikTok comment for further information.