‘What’s this new obsession?’: Outback Steakhouse customer asks if she can buy their bread board

Every so often, trends emerge and go viral, from Olive Garden’s cheese grater to Chipotle’s “Keithadilla.” Now, a new trend might emerge: ordering a cutting board at Outback Steakhouse. A woman filmed herself asking an Outback Steakhouse server if she could buy a bread board. News flash: it’s a win.

The video featured TikToker Camille Smith (@camillesmiith), who posts content about her and her family. This time, she sat at a booth at Outback Steakhouse. As soon as she received the check for her meal, she asked her server, “Hi. Can I ask you a question? Is there any way I could buy this cutting board?” Then, the content creator pointed to the bread board covered in butter on the table.

After a couple of lapses of silence, the server finally replied, “That’s a good question. Let me go ask.” Next, the clip skipped to the server’s response. “He said one of them is eight dollars,” she reported. Shocked, Smith reiterated the price and was pleasantly surprised when she heard correctly. The video concluded with the content creator showing off her new, clean bread board.

“Anyone need a bread board??” she captioned.

The Daily Dot reached out to Smith via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment and to Outback Steakhouse via press email. The video amassed 5.1 million views and left many commenters confused.

“What’s this new obsession,” one viewer asked.

“But why?” a second questioned.

However, others shared how they would’ve just taken the bread board instead of asking to buy one.

“Girl that would’ve just ended up in my purse,” one viewer wrote.

“Oh you can buy them? I just take them,” a second commented.

“Sometimes restaurant things just end up in my purse magically and they’re free but that’s just me,” a third remarked.

Furthermore, finding the specific cutting board Outback Steakhouse uses is difficult. At TJ Maxx, you can buy a 20-inch by 10-inch Paddle Cutting Board for $19.99. In addition, you can purchase a two-set 16-inch by 10-inch PREMIUM ACACIA Cutting Board with Handle from Amazon for $28.97. Another possible dupe is an 11.75-inch by 6-inch PROPPMÄTT from IKEA. Needless to say, Smith snagged a deal.