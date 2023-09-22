‘I always get more than what I paid for’: Customer shares PSA on why she always orders champagne, prosecco at bars

Maybe it’s time to change your “go-to drink” at the bar to champagne or prosecco to get more bang for your buck. One TikToker explains just how common it is for bartenders to mess this drink up and give you more than they’re supposed to.

In the video, Jackie Brown (@jackiedoesthemost) speaks to viewers in full Beyonce attire sporting several silver jewels and black shades in what appears to be a concert pregame. Jackie sips on a glass of champagne as she tells us her number one hack for getting more alcohol at the bar.

“I love that everyone always assumes that I order champagne and prosecco because I’m fancy but really it’s a life hack because 99% of people don’t know the proper pour for champagne and prosecco so every time you order it you always get two to three glasses more than you should,” Jackie explains.

It seems that Jackie isn’t the only one who’s caught on to this trick. Several comments shared similar reasons for having the same go-to drink as her.

“Plus once the bottle is opened they want it finished sooner rather than later bcuz of the bubbles, so bartenders are more generous with it!” a viewer wrote.

“And you get drunk and sober faster I swear!!” another user pointed out.

“As a former bartender, this is true. And if I liked them I way overpoured,” one previous bartender confirmed.

So what exactly is the right serving for champagne and prosecco? For starters, it’s definitely not in a 12-ounce cup. Champagne is meant to be served in a champagne flute which is long shaped glass with space for six ounces of liquid. Still, it is custom to only pour four ounces to allow the bubble’s space, according to some experts at The Spruce Eats.

Prosecco is meant to be served in a different kind of glass that has a rounder base than a champagne glass to allow the aromas and textures of the prosecco to flourish, according to the Vine Pair.

Jackie’s glass in the video is neither a proper champagne nor prosecco glass and definitely not a proper four-ounce pour.

“This is not a glass of champagne, this is like three glasses of champagne,” Jackie says in the clip. “This is why I always order champagne because nobody knows how to pour it correctly and I will always get more than I paid for. You’re welcome.”

Many in the comments are afraid of this hack getting out.

“Sis….this is me…but this won’t be us if you don’t gatekeep. Nooooo,” one commenter mentioned.

