‘Can we sue them?’: Customer claims Olive Garden served an alcoholic drink to her recovering alcoholic sister. But is it true?

A woman has recently gone viral on TikTok after alleging Olive Garden accidentally served her recovering alcoholic sister a cocktail that has vodka in it, causing her to relapse.

The video, which was posted by TikTok user @get_over_it9 on Oct. 6, shows a woman sipping a drink—identified as a strawberry lemonade—with a confused look on her face.

“They accidentally gave my alcoholic sister an alcohol beverage and made her relapse,” the TikToker asserts in the caption of the video. “We kept tasting it and weren’t sure if we were wrong. They are so wrong for that.”

The “sister” then hands the drink to the TikToker, who films herself taking a sip and mouthing what appears to be, “It’s alcohol.”

In another caption, the TikToker asks the viewers, “What can we do? Can we sue them?”

Following the initial video, the TikToker released two follow-up videos elaborating on the incident. She explains that her sister ordered a strawberry lemonade, but the server allegedly brought a “spiked” version instead. “They did end up paying for, like, the whole meal. We didn’t have to pay absolutely anything. She apologized, but my sister was just like, ‘I didn’t wanna touch alcohol,’” she stated.

In the comments, some users speculated that the drink appeared to be Olive Garden’s spiked strawberry lemonade, while others argued about whether this was an honest mistake.

One commenter noted, “Was anyone else drinking at the table? Better safe than sorry. NO ONE ORDERS DRINKS when she’s there.”

Another chimed in with their own story, saying, “I was like eight months pregnant and they gave me an alcoholic drink too.”



“You can sue,” a third commenter claimed.

It was all an attempt to go viral?

The viral video in question may not be the genuine incident it purports to be. A quick search reveals that this video may be part of a repeating publicity stunt.

In November 2021, the same person posted an almost identical video on a different account (@jaredhmelende). In this instance, she filmed her “husband” in the role of the recovering alcoholic, following the same storyline.

That video also went viral, receiving more than 8.8 million views and capturing attention from publications like Newsweek and YourTango.

In follow-up videos, the woman repeated similar accusations, once again pointing to Olive Garden’s strawberry lemonade and the waitress as the culprit. “Every time my husband has certain days without drinking, we do kind of celebrate it and she kind of ruined that,” she asserted.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @get_over_it9 via email and to Olive Garden via press email for comment.

