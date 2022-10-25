‘I am never coming back to Olive Garden again’: Man who doesn’t drink says Olive Garden server tried to push alcohol on him, sparking debate

A customer is claiming a server at an Olive Garden location attempted to persuade him into buying alcohol, even though he does not drink.

In a video with over 50,000 views, TikTok user Steven (@thecoppertrinity) recounts the experience, chastising Olive Garden for what he perceives to be undue pressure put on the customer to drink.

“If I tell the waiter who is trying to push alcoholic drinks on me that, one, I don’t drink, and two, the employee that’s with me, we’re still working, you don’t keep trying to push them,” he explains. “I am never coming back to Olive Garden again, because that’s the kind of B.S. that they want to push. No. That’s not right.”

In a follow-up video, Steven offers more details about what he says happened.

In this video, Steven says: “Usually when someone asks me if I want something to drink, I tell them, ‘No, I’m good. I’ve had a problem with it in the past, so I don’t drink.’ And everywhere that I’ve been, they take that for an answer and they let it go.”

This Olive Garden, he says, was different. When the server came, Steven says he and his colleague ordered Dr. Peppers. He says that as they were looking at appetizers, the server interjected, saying he wanted to “get some alcohol started” for the pair.

Steven says he again refused, citing his past issues. His colleague, he notes, also refused.

Steven alleges the server continued to push for alcohol. Steven says he then pivoted, acknowledging both people at the table were currently on the clock. The server allegedly continued to insist the pair order alcohol.

“I finally had to put my hand down on the table, and I said, ‘Look, no. We don’t want anything. We said no. Can we just get our drinks?’” Steven recounts.

“As soon as you say no, that should have been the end of it,” Steven says. “I shouldn’t have to give an explanation about why I’m not drinking, neither should the guy who was with me.”

Steven also says that he does not care whether people who work for him drink, so long as they do not do it on company time. He also claims he contacted Olive Garden, who informed him that its policy was to respect a customer’s initial refusal. This server, he says, did not do that.

Under the first video, users were initially critical of Steven’s response to the situation.

“Man chill out and have a drink,” wrote one user.

“Jesus I hope that’s the worse thing that happened to you that day,” added another.

However, after Steven explained his story, the sympathy on TikTok grew.

“What if someone is a recovering alcoholic? you don’t know that. if he says no it needs to be respected,” stated a commenter.

“I don’t drink either so I understand your frustration,” noted a second.

“U don’t have to feel obligated to explain why you don’t want it,” exclaimed a third.

Other commenters offered explanations as to why the server was pushing alcohol so strongly.

“Olive Garden waiter is required to push items. Manager give them a hard time if they don’t hear them ask,” claimed a user.

“As a fellow server there, it’s not the servers fault it’s corporate. They push us to do it,” alleged a second.

The Daily Dot reached out to Steven and Olive Garden via email.