‘Talk to my manager over at Subway’: Man says to wear old company shirt and act belligerent in bars to get revenge on former workplace

If you want to get back at your former employer, then you should get drunk and act as disrespectfully, rudely, and awful as possible in a bar, while repping the company’s logo, a TikToker named Beat Jones (@beatjonesreloaded) suggested.

Jones delivers a monologue delineating his revenge policy against employers who have done you wrong. His viral TikTok stating exactly what you should do has accrued over 1.1 million views as of Friday.

For a little dramatic effect, he incorporates a swelling, inspirational theme behind his rant to inspire folks who believe that the best way to stick it to a company that didn’t treat them right is a bit of bad publicity.

“Guys if you ever get f*cked over by a job and they fire you to get them back all you gotta do really is keep one work shirt and then go out to a bar and act as horribly as you possibly can,” he advises. “Get kicked out of every f*cking bar you possibly can in the most belligerent way and when they ask you what’s wrong what’s going on you say, ‘Sorry talk to my manager over at Subway. It’s Subway policy look at this shirt and give him a call and then get back to me.'”

Viewers shared their own work-shirt-after-the-fact experiences. One person commented that they decided to give theirs away to local homeless individuals as a form of street advertising campaign.

“I gave my old works shirts away to the local homeless,” they wrote.

Someone else said that someone took full advantage of their work shirt situation to not pay for a meal at a restaurant, recounting, “We had a dude dine and dash in a work shirt after HE quit.”

Another TikToker said they held onto them as a means of pulling an elaborate prank.

“2 yrs after I quit Panda Express I went to a different location during the lunch rush. I threw my old uniforms on the counter and yelled ‘I quit!'” they said.

Other people came up with different workplace vengeance ideas, however, like one user who wrote, “Or call OSHA or the labor board. Most places don’t keep the proper records or have at least a few safety hazards which will cost them money either way.”

Giving a ring to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is a surefire way to jam up businesses even if they are entirely up to code. If not, then a business may have to fork over hefty amounts of money in fines, and it seems like there are plenty of folks who’ve been in situations while on the job where they feel like a call to OSHA isn’t only warranted, but obligatory.

One Redditor uploaded a post to the r/pettyrevenge sub saying they fired back at a previous employer for not giving them their promised raise and decided, after leaving the company, to give OSHA a little ring.

While the agency didn’t seem to take issue with some of the complaints that the Redditor brought up, a little visit from an OSHA rep(s) seemed to unearth other issues that tallied to a total of around $30,000 in fines, or around the same amount of money the whistleblower would’ve been paid as part of their raise.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Jones via TikTok comment and Subway via email.