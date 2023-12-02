‘It was always $5’: Customer catches Old Navy faking 50% sale on children’s clothes

Several popular retailers, like Target, Amazon, and Walmart, have purportedly been caught during Black Friday lying about the extent of the discounts on their products for the annual Thanksgiving time “marketing scheme.”

It seems like Old Navy has also been called out for being dishonest about its sale items, as shared by TikToker Geraldy Silva (@geraldysilva1). In her clip, she records a shopping experience she and her sister had at the popular clothing retailer.

While Silva seemed shocked at the pricing discrepancy in her viral clip that’s garnered over 2.5 million views as of Saturday, several commenters said that these kinds of practices are nothing new in retail.

Her clip begins with her showing clothes at the store placed next to placards boldly declaring 50% discounts on select items. Her caption doesn’t mince words when it comes to what she thinks about Old Navy’s deals: “Black friday is such a scam! @Old Navy Official like wtf is this????” she writes, tagging the chain in her comment.

She says in the video, “So me and my sister are at Old Navy and I was looking at these leggings and I was like, oh, look they’re half off right now for $10. $9.99, but then I look at this one,” she says, transitioning from a tag to another pair of leggings that has a tag with a $9.99 sticker.

“The tag before it says $5 and they put the $10 tag on top of it,” she says. The original sticker shows that the item was previously selling for $5.99. “Meaning that they marked these up to $10 to make it quote unquote $5 but in reality, it was always $5. Oh my God, Black Friday shopping.”

Judging by the price tags Silva shows in her video, the actual cost of the leggings would come out to $4.99, or about a dollar off of their regular price, meaning that the Black Friday deal isn’t as steep as some shoppers would have assumed.