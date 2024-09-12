‘It all makes sense now’: Woman warns against Mielle Organics after her hair ‘started to fall out’

Mielle Organics is coming under fire after a woman said the hair care product line made her hair fall out. She isn’t the only one.

In a viral video that has been viewed over 1.1 million times, TikToker

Amina (@aminalens) said she believes the brand’s products are responsible for her hair loss and warned others to avoid the line.

“It all makes sense now as to why my hair was literally falling off of my scalp,” the woman began in the clip.

The woman went on to explain that she first blamed herself when she discovered she was experiencing hair loss. She attributed the “massive bald spot” on her head to stress. She even believed she might have had alopecia or some other medical problem.

However, she eventually noted the hair loss coincided with the time she began using Mielle Organics.

“But now I’m seeing all these videos online, and it makes sense because I started using these products four, five months ago,” she continued. “And my hair has been falling off of my head crazy.”

Mielle Organics faces online backlash

In 2022, many influencers credited the brand for stimulating their hair growth, prompting it to go viral.

Now, it appears the online sentiment about the product has shifted.

One woman recently said that Mielle’s rosemary and mint oil made her hair fall out. She even showed viewers the clumps of hair that she says she lost.

A licensed cosmetologist stitched that video and added her own critique of the brand. She accused its founder, Monique Rodriguez, of selling out to the conglomerate Proctor & Gamble.

The brand was also criticized for being a part of the “Black hair tax,” which is when products made for Black people’s hair are priced higher than comparable products not aimed at Black consumers.

Viewers react

In the comments section, many said they planned to ditch the brand and offered alternatives.

“Olaplex products are the best!! I use their shampoo, conditioner & the treatments,” user NIMO.x commented.

“I’m going back to [Shea Moisture] idc,” user Furhan added.

Others said they have had a similar experience with Mielle’s products.

“You are not the only one,” user Muna said. “I went back to Pantene.”

“Omgg sis I have the EXACT same bald spot!!” another user said. “And I even went to the dermatologist and got a prescription but nothing was working until i decided to stop using the Mielle oil as well!!”

The Daily Dot reached out to Mielle Organics and Amina via email for more information.

