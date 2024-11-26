‘We can’t afford repairs nowadays’: Mechanic mocks ‘oil change only’ customers

Was your last trip to the mechanic for an oil change only?

The employees of Layton, Utah’s Young Dodge (@thinkyoungdodgelayton) dealership want you to want more.

The company recently posted a comedic video to its TikTok account about customers who only ask for the cheapest service, even when it’s obvious they need a lot more work done.

The TikTok was posted on Friday and already has over 505,400 views.

Oil change only? Maybe rethink that

Young Dodge’s video caption reads, “Like girl are you sure that’s ALL you need?”

Outside the dealership’s service department, a mechanic holds a thermos cup. The on-screen text reads, “Service techs watching the ‘oil change ONLY!’ customer pull in.”

The camera then shows a “customer” waving to the tech as she attempts to start an SUV. The car refuses to turn over, and the driver’s side wheel juts out at a frightening angle.

In addition, the SUV’s bumper is cracked and is missing a light fixture.

She definitely needs more than she’s asking for. But probably doesn’t want to spend the money on repairs.

What you should know about your next oil change

As reported by the Daily Dot, there are advantages to having your car serviced at the dealership.

Masslive.com states, “Maintenance technicians at a dealership are factory trained and certified to work on a specific brand of vehicle while independent repair shops are forced to work on all makes and models, which dilutes their knowledge of your specific car.”

Additionally, “Dealers use only original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts and factory-recommended products.” Using an OEM oil filter makes a huge difference in your vehicle’s performance.

According to Gary Rome Hyundai Service Director, Kevin Schechterle, non-OEM filters are “kind of like a real bad coffee filter; they rip and tear, and a lot of debris gets into the engine. It can be real bad.”

Maintenance tips

Oil changes won’t solve a busted axle or replace a missing headlight. But regular servicing is invaluable to your vehicle’s efficiency.

Your car’s oil should be changed regularly. The owner’s manual will give specifics, but most experts agree that you should get an oil change at least every 10,000 miles.

According to Consumer Reports, you should check your oil level every other time you fill your gas tank. It notes, “Reliability survey results have shown that even newer cars can need the oil to be topped off between changes.”

Viewers’ reactions

In the comments section, Tim Ray Fisher (@timrayfisher) bemoaned, “We can’t afford repairs nowadays.”

Other viewers made fun of customers who blamed their vehicle’s defects on their oil change, writing that since the service, “my car pulls left,” “my radio doesn’t work,” or “My AC doesn’t work.”

One viewer stated, “The last time I paid someone for an oil change my air intake popped off after while driving home so I learned how to change my own oil and filter. it’s so cheap to do [it] yourself.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Young Dodge via TikTok comment and messenger for a statement.

