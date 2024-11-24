‘As a mechanic, this hurt my soul to watch’: Viewers torn after driver shows how she ‘tops off’ the oil in her Buick

Mechanics say they are “heartbroken” after watching a video of two girls topping off their Buick’s engine oil in a now-viral TikTok.

In a video with over 165,000 views, TikToker Nelly (@cashgirlnelly) shares a clip of her and her friend in an automotive supply store.

As her friend dances, Nelly shows a bottle of Mobil synthetic oil and says, “She didn’t get an oil change today, and she said something is wrong with her car. So we’re going to put oil in it, top it off for now.”

Her friend says, “We’re going to do an oil change,” to which Nelly replies, “This isn’t an oil change. We’re topping it off.”

Nelly opens the hood of her friend’s Buick and unscrews the engine cap.

“You can see it’s literally empty,” Nelly says. She opens the bottle of oil and pours the entire container into the engine.

“Isn’t gas oil?” her friend asks. “Gas is not oil,” Nelly responds.

She screws the engine cap back on and closes the hood of the car—without using the dipstick to check the oil level.

“Don’t have enough time for an oil change but low on oil? Let me show you how to top your oil off since your father can’t teach you. Temporary fix,” the caption reads.

Should you top off your own engine oil?

According to Gulf Oil International, it’s fine to top off your car’s engine oil if it’s empty and you can’t go to the auto shop immediately. Low oil can cause abnormal engine sounds, an illuminated check engine light, leaks, exhaust smoke, and more.

A full oil change is recommended to avoid engine damage from build-up, per Brakemax. Viewers warn of this possibility in the comments.

“Well. Good thing you saved that oil change money. Another engine is only a couple thousand bucks,” one says.

“If you don’t have time for an oil change, your car will make time for you to get a new car,” another writes.

However, there is a correct way to top off your oil.

Dipsticks have a minimum and maximum oil mark. Filling up past the maximum fill mark could lead to oil leaks, excess engine pressure, and reduced engine performance, according to J.D. Power. Once an engine is damaged, it can cost thousands of dollars to replace.

Mechanics react

In the comments, mechanics react to Nelly’s haphazard car service.

“As a mechanic, this hurt my soul to watch,” one writes.

“Hey! Technician here! Sobbing and crying right now, thanks to you!” another says.

“My mechanic heart was just broken,” a third adds.

However, others were impressed by Nelly’s quick fix, which she clarified was only meant to be a temporary solution to her friend’s low oil.

“From a mechanic perspective, not bad,” a commenter writes.

The Daily Dot reached out to Nelly via TikTok direct message and comment.



