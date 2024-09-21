‘I tell my customers to get the oil changed at the dealer and bring me the inspection report’: Mechanic calls out customers who go to the dealership

A Toyota-certified technician, 1slowsi_(@trd_techmanny), recently garnered 19,000 views when he posted a short video blasting people who only bring their car to the dealership for oil changes, even though they claim to “have a mechanic that can do it” for them.

The video divided viewers over whether it was smart to get oil changes at a dealership instead of an independent shop.

Is it smart to bring your car to the dealership for oil changes?

According to Masslive.com, a Massachusetts-based news site, there are two main advantages to getting an oil change at a dealership. The first advantage is training and inherent knowledge of your car. Masslive explains that “maintenance technicians at a dealership are factory trained and certified to work on a specific brand of vehicle while independent repair shops are forced to work on all makes and models, which dilutes their knowledge of your specific car.”

These technicians also continually gain up-to-date knowledge through “required online classes and on-site, instructor-led courses. Masslive also notes that “certifications are continual at dealerships and are an integral part of the dealer maintenance program.”

This intimate knowledge of your car means that not only will the dealership know which oil to use, but it will also know which oil filter to use. It can also replace parts with those that are specific to your model.

The second advantage is the convenience, perks, and loyalty programs dealerships offer. Masslive explains that dealers will often send reminders to help customers remember to perform maintenance in a timely manner. Getting your oil changed at the dealer also cultivates a deeper relationship with the dealership. Not to mention, dealers often offer perks with a car purchase, like “free oil changes for a year or including wash-and-vacuum detailing as part of the regular service.”

Mercedes-Benz of Taylor adds that bringing your car to the dealership for regular maintenance also protects against unforeseen issues. This is because the technicians receive special training and will notice problems before a regular mechanic.

Do people trust dealership technicians?

Though there are advantages to bringing your car to a dealership for maintenance, many car owners don’t trust dealerships enough to bring their car in.

According to Kelley Blue Book (KBB), 31 percent of car owners prefer dealerships for maintenance versus 33.33 percent who prefer “general repair shops.” Part of it is due to a drastic drop in trust. A survey shows that dealer trust has dropped from 62 percent in 2021 to 54 percent in 2023. This has culminated in a drop from 35 percent in 2021 to 30 percent in 2023 of people who bring their cars to dealerships for maintenance.

However, KBB also points out that the drop could be due to the 45 percent increase in costs from 2021-2023. This means the lack of customers returning to the dealership for maintenance could be due to bargain hunting.

Unfortunately, going somewhere else doesn’t guarantee that you save much money. KBB reports that the average cost of a dealership service visit is $258, while the average at a general shop is $249.

Saving money or keeping your warranty valid

Many viewers disagreed with the technician, claiming that getting oil changes at a dealership is a smart move, even if you have a regular mechanic.

“Because I have to have 1 oil change done at the dealer annually to keep my warranty valid,” a user said.

“A lot of dealerships give you free oil changes when you buy a car, so why not?” another agreed.



“Because it’s the cheapest thing a dealer offers and I can get the manufacturer recommendation list and then take it to my mechanic,” a third added.

“Be like I paid 65k for it and it came with free oil changes, do the d*mn oil change,” a fourth commented.

Others claimed dealership repair shops would just upsell a customer.

“That’s the strategy that the dealer has set forth, get car in door for oil change and upsell other services, people don’t like it,” they said.

Another pointed out that documentation and savings are really the main things to consider when getting an oil change.

“Tbh idgaf where I get my oil changed. Long as it’s cheap and gets written down on the carfax. I’d do it myself but idk how to make the oil changes show if I resell,” they said.

