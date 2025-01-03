‘We don’t mess up orders’: Nothing Bundt Cakes customer is missing 6 cakes and asks for a credit. The worker tells her to ‘prove’ she didn’t eat them

During the holidays, tensions run high for just about everyone.

Whether working in customer-facing roles or trying to keep the peace at home, there can be many sources of stress.

However, even on the retail side of things, becoming combative with customers over an incorrect cake order might throw anyone for a loop.

What happened?

Vlogger @livebest33_2.0 shared a nearly six-minute video to TikTok with over 100,000 views. She says an employee from Nothing Bundt Cakes accused her of eating cakes when her order was incorrect.

“Why were the police about to be called over Nothing Bundt Cakes?” she asks viewers. “Let me tell you. Let me start by saying Nothing Bundt Cakes in Hollysprings is an absolute no. I would never, ever go there. Nothing Bundt Cakes, you better get yourself checked. I know it’s a franchise, but this woman is the nastiest woman I’ve ever dealt with in my life.”

She says that for the last several years, her family has ordered Nothing Bundt Cakes for Christmas. She says they favored the two gluten-free flavors available due to the health needs of some family members.

After placing an online order of over $100, she says she picked the cakes up on Christmas Eve. She didn’t check the sealed boxes to ensure the order had six gluten-free cakes as the store was busy. When her family opened the package, she says they found the whole order was incorrect. No cake was gluten-free, and her loved ones were unable to eat the cakes they were given.

“It is what it is, I figured we got somebody else’s order,” she says. “No big deal, I figure I’ll call the next day, things will just work themselves out.”

Combative employees

The TikToker called Nothing Bundt Cakes after Christmas where a young man suggested there was “no way” they got her order wrong. According to her, he said the best they could offer was a credit to replace four of them because they likely ate them.

After pointing out that she had simply not received half of her order and that her family members who cannot eat gluten have left and will not return until the next year, she says she asked for a simple credit for the six cakes that she did not receive.

The offer made by the employee was then reduced to 50% off one cake, she says.

She had been on hold on and off she says, and was soon met with a combative employee over the phone.

The blame game

“All of a sudden, I get off hold and this woman goes, ‘What is your problem?’” she says. “What? Who the [expletive] are you talking to? I was like, ‘I’m sorry, what?’ She’s like, ‘What is the problem? We did not mess up your order. We don’t mess up orders.’ And I was like, well, you did.”

The employee talked over her as she attempted to explain what happened with her order, she says, accusing her of eating them, and telling her that she had to prove she did not eat the cakes that were missing. As the conversation becomes more combative, she says the employee told her that they would not be addressing her concerns before hanging up on her.

When she called the store back, she was met with the same woman and hostility.

“All that she had to do was apologize, and just be like, ‘Hey, sorry, we probably did make a mistake,’” she says. “‘If you come back in, we’ll just credit you some bundt cakes or refund your money for the six you didn’t get, or give me your email address and can you email me pictures, and the receipt?’ She never gave me the opportunity for any of that.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @livebest33_2.0 and Nothing Bundt Cakes via email regarding the video.

What is Nothing Bundt Cakes’ policy for wrong orders?

Despite this poster’s experience with her local Nothing Bundt Cakes shop, the official policy for fixing incorrect orders or orders that are missing components is not so straightforward, as it can vary by location.

Viewers weigh in

Several viewers were also taken aback by how the poster was treated when trying to correct her incorrect cake order.

“She should have refunded the whole order,” one commenter wrote. “In the grand scheme it’s nothing and you feel better. Done.”

“The fact that she thinks you’d make up a huge lie to get 6 free Bundt cakes,” another commented. “I can’t.”

“Lord me listening to you tell your story is making me upset and my heart is pounding bf as if it happened to me lol,” a commenter wrote.

Others suggested going to her credit card issuer and asking for a chargeback since she did not receive the service or goods she had ordered.

“CHARGE BACK,” one suggested. “Then call corporate, even tho it’s a franchise, they still have a certain standard to live up to.”

“Call your credit card company and file a charge back. they will ask for confirmation on some stuff but most likely your get a refund of at least part of the order,” another commenter wrote.



