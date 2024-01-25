‘The whole store is wide open’: Woman accidentally breaks into Nothing Bundt Cakes while trying to pick up cake

When TikToker JoAnne Schmitt (@joannahawk9) visited her local Nothing Bundt Cakes, she was met with an interesting surprise. When she arrived at the store, she quickly realized the store was closed, despite the store’s front door being unlocked.

“I didn’t even pay attention to the sign on the door,” she shared, which said: “Closed on Sundays.” “I just walked up and I pulled the door open, and their lock just opened,” she explained.

She then showed viewers the inside of the store. It’s dark and empty, without a single employee. “The whole store is wide open. … I just opened up the door and this lock came out,” she continued.

She then tilted the camera down, and showed viewers how easily the door opened up. “I just wanted a bundt cake, man, like one of the mini ones. I don’t even know what to do,” she shared.

Schmitt then developed a plan. “I guess I’m gonna call 911 and just make sure that they know that this store is open.” She continued with a laugh, “I’m gonna have to call 911 for burglary.”

This viral video has 394,000 views and hundreds of comments. Many viewers commended Schmitt and her calling 911 to ensure the store could be locked and secured.

“That was sweet of you. Their cakes are amazing, maybe they give you free to try for letting them know,” one commented.

Other viewers shared similar experiences. “That happened to me at an Athleta. I walked around until the alarm went off! Then I realized I was all alone. I had to call the police too,” one shared. Another added, “It happens. I own two restaurants and we have left the doors unlocked many times by mistake.”

Yet, most viewers wanted to know what happened when the police arrived, asking Schmitt for an update. Schmitt answered their requests, commenting, “UPDATE: I GOT MY CAKES!” In a follow-up video, Schmitt is with a Nothing Bundt Cakes’ employee and a caption that reads: “She gave me my order of cakes for free! I love this store I am now fully connected! LOL.”

The Daily Dot reached out to JoAnne Schmitt via TikTok comment and Nothing Bundt Cakes via email.