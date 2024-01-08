Worker says we should normalize getting ‘ugly and fat’ after starting 9-5 job

Raise your hand if all you want to do after work is eat some comfort food and chill at home. You’re definitely not alone, but this TikToker says all she wants to do after starting a 9-5 job is get “ugly and fat.”

In a viral TikTok with more than 800,000 views, Suzi (@jacuzzionsuzi) shared her frustration at how difficult it is to keep up good lifestyle habits—like working out and eating balanced meals—while working a full-time job.

It’s a frustration that many people have as they move into the workforce and try to establish healthy routines that include all of the things they feel they “should” be doing as adults.

“The last thing I wanna f*cking do after sitting in an office all damn day is go and work out, is go take care of my body, b*tch. I wanna eat this f*cking Chick-fil-A sandwich. Is that too much to ask?” Suzi said as she took out a sandwich from her Chick-fil-A bag.

She said people should just normalize the idea that if you work an office job, you might get “ugly and fat,” but then immediately said, “OK, maybe let’s not, like normalize that.”

As the TikTok continued, Suzi went on about how difficult she’s finding it to be an adult, especially when it comes to taking care of her health. She even shared that she’s been having the “worst f*cking” bowel movements lately because she hasn’t been eating well.

“But I don’t wanna do anything besides fucking lay my ass down when I get home from work, OK?” she said.

Even though she knows that exercising will make her feel infinitely better, it’s hard to get herself to do it after eight hours in an office.

“Holy f*ck, the last thing I wanna do after a long day at work is go and jog on the treadmill, go and take a nice walk,” Suzi said. “No, I wanna lay my ass down, get a big thing of tuna salad, a big thing, like a fucking pizza, and just shove it in my mouth and watch fucking Netflix, OK? That’s all I wanna do.”

She noted that she found it much easier to stay active in college, where walking was built into everyday life (unfortunately, the United States has few truly walkable cities).

Suzi’s TikTok resonated with viewers, gaining more than 1,700 comments.

“No literally I’ve gained like 30 lbs from desk job,” the top comment, with more than 11,000 likes, read.

“Don’t worry they’ll suggest that you wake up at 4am to do it before work,” a person wrote.

“Literally. I have to be horizontal after I get off work,” another said.

