‘Somebody wore that Burberry shirt to the gender reveal party’: Viewers speculate after Nordstrom customer orders $250 Burberry outfit and it arrives dirty

A Nordstrom customer received dirty clothes from the retailer after an online purchase, prompting theories about how the new items could’ve possibly wound up stained.

In a viral video that had been viewed over 91,000 times as of Monday, user Terra (@terraa.g) showed viewers the stained clothing item and vowed to stop shopping at the store.

“Nordstrom is disgusting!” text overlaid on the clip read. “I have to stop ordering from here, I’m over it!!

The woman then took a shirt, that still had tags on it, out of a plastic delivery bag to show viewers. The black, collared Burberry shirt appeared to have stains on the front of it.

“I’m so sick of Nordstrom sending me dirty a**, used clothes,” the woman said. “This the second time.”

The clothes appeared to be for a child, who she referred to as “her baby.”

“I make some big purchases for my baby and I keep getting disappointed!!!!!” the woman blasted the store in the video’s caption.

In the comments section, TikTok users came up with funny stories to explain how the clothes could’ve possibly gotten dirty.

Many think they were previously worn.

“Somebody wore that Burberry shirt to the gender reveal party and took it back the very next day,” user Youseph Salem commented.

“It’s bc they basically have an open return policy,” another user chimed in.

According to Nordstrom’s website, the store handles returns on a “case-by-case” basis. The store’s return policy on its website further explains: “We stand behind our goods and services, and want customers to be satisfied with them.”

Nevertheless, other users reported similar experiences with receiving dirty items from other stores.

“That happened to me with Tory Burch sandals!” one user wrote. “They were all creased and dirty! The box even had pieces of wrapping paper on it from a gift prior.”

“Happened to me with Free People,” another user added. “Ordered some shoes and the heel was so dirty and worn it was on a damn lean. I cldnt believe it.”

