A frustrated car buyer documented an exchange with a dealer who wouldn’t give him a price via text. He notes that this shouldn’t be the case in 2024.

The TikTok comes from the CarEdge (@caredge) account, a car-buying site featuring a research center. Posted on Oct. 17, this video has more than 261,000 views as of Monday.

“Buying a car in 2024 is really stupid,” he begins. “You can see I’m texting with a Volkswagen dealer here, asking for an out-the-door price breakdown, and yeah, they won’t give it to me.”

He reveals that the chat is with a dealer at Ourisman Volkswagen in Laurel, Md. The car in question is a blue Volkswagen Taos.

“Some car dealers don’t like giving you pricing without you being there,” the creator assesses. “You can see this dealer is really pushing for me to come in as the only way to get pricing. I drop a quick knowledge bomb, which is, ‘Hey, you’ve had this Volkswagen Taos for over 300 days.’” He shows the CarEdge Market Insight page with that info.

“And you can still see here, the dealer saying, ‘No, you have to come in to get a precise out-the-door price quote,’ which is BS,” he says.

Bringing more knowledge, he adds, “It’s 2024, almost 2025. Customers have access to information like this. We know the invoice price of the vehicle. We know how many days it’s been sitting on your lot. We know how fast and slow the same exact vehicle is selling in your market area. And yet, dealers still play games like these.”

Tips for car buying

Edmunds notes in a “How to Negotiate Car Prices” article on its site, “You’ll need to determine the market value of a vehicle before you begin to negotiate. This figure will serve as the backbone of your strategy and give you a reference point when you start getting price quotes from the dealership.”

Edmunds has a tool for that, as does Kelley Blue Book. It gives you a realistic range for the car’s pricing—albeit, minus the breakdown of additional costs the creator seeks.

It then advises, perhaps not anticipating the roadblock the creator faced, “We recommend calling, emailing or texting a few nearby dealers to get a range of prices. You can also submit your information on Edmunds or the dealer’s website. If you’re calling, ask for the internet sales manager and, in that discussion, verify that the vehicle is in stock and make sure it has all the options you want.”

Consumer Reports adds in a complementary article that you should set your own terms for the discussion. This is better than being drawn into what the dealer wants. It shows you’ve done careful research and that you’ve already done a test drive.

Several assessed the exchange and were convinced he was negotiating with a bot.

“I think you’re talking to ChatGPT,” one remarked.

Similarly, a commenter observed, “Dude is arguing with an LLM.”

“Every dealer experience has been a nightmare,” another remarked. “I will die with old cars in the garage.”

“Even when you go to the dealership and ask you still get a runaround about payment and asking what your interest rate is blah blah blah,” someone else kvetched. “JUST GIVE ME THE PRICE.”

Another suggested, “Turn the tables, give them a take it or leave it offer, something you know they’ll actually consider, saying that’s your out-the-door offer, and if they agree, you’ll come pick it up.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Ourisman Volkswagen via online contact form and to the creator via TikTok direct message and email.



