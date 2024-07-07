‘Once it hits 60k miles, it will start falling apart’: Car expert reveals why no one wants to buy Jeep’s ‘luxury truck’

Buying a new car is a big decision. With the average price of a new car coming in at just under $50k as of this month, it’s understandable that most would want to ensure their new vehicle will last them for years and years to come.

There are many options for new car buyers, often of varying dependability. One car brand that frequently gets brought up in discussions concerning poor dependability is Jeep.

For example, one Jeep owner claimed they spent $4,000 in repairs and related costs within the first six weeks of owning their car. Another alleged that their Jeep broke down three times in one year, while a further internet user shared her list of complaints about her Jeep Wrangler.

Now, another internet user has sparked a discussion after revealing why he believes that people aren’t interested in Jeep’s ‘luxury’ truck, the Grand Wagoneer.

Who wants a Jeep Grand Wagoneer?

In a video with over 542,000 views as of Sunday, TikTok user @tlitesworld shows himself standing in front of a Jeep Grand Wagoneer, which he identifies as Jeep’s idea of a luxury vehicle.

“Guess how much they want for it?…They want $115,000,” he says. “They wanted it at $120,000 but they knocked it down $5,000. So they give you a deal. They knock $5,000 off of it.”

He states that people would not pay that much for a Jeep before contrasting it with a regular Wagoneer, which sells for between $89,000 and $94,000.

“When did Jeep become a luxury line?” he asks. “Because they’ve got luxury prices.”

The TikToker then says that these high prices were a factor in the reasoning behind Jeep’s decision to discontinue the Wagoneer. It is true that the Wagoneer name was abandoned in part, but this doesn’t tell the whole story.

“When Jeep brought back the long-dormant Wagoneer badge for the 2022 model year, it launched it as a standalone brand. That strategy has been dropped,” writes Paul Eisenstein for Gear Junkie. “Going forward, it will serve solely as a model name — though there will be several models, including the three-row Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer SUVs. There’ll also be the new EV, the Wagoneer S. But all of them will now be badged as Jeeps.”

“Hopefully, you learned not to go out there and buy no Wagoneer right now,” the TikToker concludes. “If you wait another six months, you probably can get one for $50,000.”

In the comments section, users offered their thoughts on Jeep as a brand and the Wagoneer specifically.

“Lol…it’s a jeep. Once it hits 60k miles, it will start falling apart,” a user said.

“Are these auto manufacturers out of touch with reality,” asked another.

“$115k is a nice investment property,” observed a third.

“No way I would pay that when I can get a Lexus SUV for cheaper,” detailed a further TikToker.

The Daily Dot reached out to @tlitesworld via Instagram direct message and Jeep via email.

