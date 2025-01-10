‘Y’all ain’t getting another dime from me’: Customer buys Ninja Creami. Then she runs into this issue 6 months later

“When I tell y’all Ninja Kitchen ain’t getting another dime from me, I am so serious,” Shadae (@onedaemoore) says to viewers as they share about this new product.

A Ninja household

While Shadae tries to convince themself to avoid buying the new Ninja Swirl, they also share with viewers the abundance of Ninja products in their home.

“Let me show you what I’ve already purchased from Ninja in the past six months,” Shade says.

They then proceed to show an abundance of Ninja products in their home, like the Slush, the Thirsti, the Creami, and a coffee maker. Shadae mentions that there are more products that are not pictured, like a few air fryers and grills. This video has gathered 936,600 views and 97,300 likes.

For those of you who may be unfamiliar with the brand, Ninja is a Canadian company founded in 1994—part of the larger NinjaShark company. It’s known for its durable and versatile everyday household appliances.

Shadae has run into an issue six months into getting all these appliances—the Swirl machine is releasing soon.

What’s the Ninja Swirl?

While Shadae already has the Creami, which makes ice cream, the Swirl is one of the company’s upcoming products, which is set to be released in February. The Swirl makes ice cream, just like the Creami, but also makes soft-serve ice cream. Creator Blake (@thenutritionnarc) shared everything they knew about the product in a video based on other reviews.

“If you already have a Ninja Creami at home,” Blake says, “it’s a pretty hard sell to upgrade to this unless you really love soft serve. But if you don’t have a Creami already, as long as this one is in a similar price range to the other one, I don’t see why not [to buy it].”

The Daily Dot reached out to Blake via TikTok direct message and email.

According to Tom’s Guide, Ninja hasn’t officially announced the release of the Swirl. However, several influencers who got an early release of the product reviewed it and gave fans an idea of what to expect.

Ninja Creami causes problems

The Daily Dot has previously reported on the Ninja Creami spontaneously catching fire for several customers.

Viewers weigh in

“Not the ninja ecosystem,” says one comment.

“They gotta start doing trade ins like Apple does,” says another.

“At this point open up a restaurant sis,” someone else jokes.

“I’m a Ninja household too down to the pots and pans,” shares another Ninja fan.

People can’t get enough of these appliances. Even Shade ends their video saying that they will be purchasing the Swirl.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Ninja for comment via email and to Shadae for comment via TikTok comment and direct message.

