‘That first trip was traumatic’: Newlywed couple unexpectedly spend $800 at Costco

Perhaps they should add to the traditional wedding vows, “In sickness and in health—and in expensive Costco trips.”

Newlywed Skylar (@skysayingthings) recently posted a video about the sticker shock of shopping at the warehouse store after saying “I do.” As of Tuesday morning, her video had more than 3 million views.

“The newlywed Costco trip is NO JOKE,” she wrote via text overlay.

Set to the tune of Paramore’s hit song “Ain’t It Fun,” a gospel-tinged anthem about the indignities of growing up, Skylar’s video shows her and her husband packing their Costco cart full, including with long-term kitchen ingredients like spices. The checkout line’s conveyor belt shows bulk quantities of eggs, cheese, water, and more.

The total? $811.42.

“This hurt,” Skylar wrote in the video’s caption.

Commenters agreed.

“I will never take all of the spices, flour, oils at my parents house for granted again,” one person commented.

“i remember buying groceries when we first got a house and about died,” another shared.

“That first trip was traumatic,” a third person said.

Others, however, asked how the newlyweds’ visit was different from the couple’s regular Costco runs.

“Do people not live together before getting married?” one user asked.

“Were y’all not living together already?” another questioned.

This isn’t the first time Costco has been in TikTok users’ crosshairs. According to one shopper, his mother was banned from the store after she used his dad’s membership card. Others have similarly expressed frustration at Costco’s strict no-card-sharing policy.

The Daily Dot has reached out to both Skylar and Costco via email.