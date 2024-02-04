‘We basically got rid of the dollar menu’: Taco Bell worker reveals new menu items that just dropped—and the ones they took away

Taco Bell’s menu has undergone a series of changes this year, and one worker recently turned to TikTok to share the details.

In a video posted on Jan. 28, Caleb (@caleb_lennon) shares his thoughts on the recent shake-ups at the fast-food chain, revealing new items that have hit the menu and the disappearance of some fan favorites.

“Did anyone notice how much Taco Bell’s menu has changed already this year?” Caleb says in the video, which has since garnered over 485,100 views. “This year, we have already brought back five new items. Some are new and some returned, but we have a lot of new items already this year.”

Among the new arrivals is the Double Beef Burrito, which Caleb explains has replaced the Beefy Melt Burrito. “It’s basically the same burrito except it’s double the beef,” he says.

For the nacho lovers, there’s a new nacho tray called “Loaded Nachos” which Caleb suggests as an alternative for Nachos BellGrande, but with added guacamole.

Caleb also reveals some negative changes due to increased fast-food prices. “Also, one of the bad changes we’ve had this year is we basically got rid of our dollar menu. There’s barely anything at Taco Bell that only costs a dollar now,” he reveals.

In addition to the price hikes, some beloved items have been axed from the menu. “One item that we got rid of that I’m sad about is the Grilled Chicken Burrito. I know a ton of people ordered this so I’m not too sure why it got deleted from the menu,” Caleb shares. The Fiesta Veggie Burrito has also been removed.

In the comment section, the video triggered a wave of nostalgia among Taco Bell fans, with many sharing the menu items they’d like to see make a return.

@caleb_lennon Taco bell has changed alot. Whats your favorite new item? ♬ original sound – Caleb

“Bring back the Quesarito,” one user said, while another added, “Cheesy potato griller and chicken chipotle griller needa come back.”

“I just want the apple empanada back!” a third said.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Caleb via TikTok comment and to Taco Bell via their press email.