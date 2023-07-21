‘It’s been going DOWN all day’: Delivery customer slams on neighbor’s door after accusing them of stealing her Chick-fil-A

An angry neighbor dispute over Chick-fil-A is going viral after it was caught on a door cam.

In the viral video that has amassed more than millions of views, user Amber Broughton (@bodiedbyamber) captured the moment a neighbor ran her doorbell and banged on her door, accusing her of stealing her food.

“Can we talk?” The woman in the video asked before hurling the accusation. “Taking other people’s food.”

After no one answers the door, the woman finally left, but the saga did not end there. In several follow-up videos, Broughton explained how and why things got so crazy.

“Y’all won’t even f*cking believe,” she said in a voiceover on another slide show and video about the incident. “This was not even this lady food.”

Apparently, the food belonged to the woman’s parents and it was delivered to another neighbor’s house by mistake. The Daily Dot reached out to Amber Broughton via TikTok comment for more information.

“My next-door neighbor was like ‘oh it’s my fault,’” she explained. “They accidentally delivered it to the neighbor across the street. Not even my house.”

In yet another interaction caught on camera, the family approached Broughton to apparently offer an apology, but things were already too heated by then. According to a caption on one of the videos, the woman who banged on the TikToker’s door threatened to call the police, which only escalated things.

“We just want to apologize,” a woman in the video says.

“Now you want to apologize?” Broughton angrily asked.

It appears the incident was never resolved. By the end of a third uploaded video, both parties were still upset.

In the comments section, many were invested in the saga and wanted to know what happened next.

“I neeed moreeeeeeeee,” a user wrote.

“I’m investedddddddd… what happened next?” another person asked.